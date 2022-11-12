Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Premier League relegation odds and probabilities: Everton into 4/5 for the drop

Sack race odds: Frank Lampard odds-on after Everton thrashed by Bournemouth

By Sporting Life
19:14 · SAT November 12, 2022

Frank Lampard is now the 1/2 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, shooting clear in the sack race market following Everton's 3-0 thrashing by Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was the Toffees' third straight loss in all competitions after the second three-goal beating by the Cherries in the space of five days after Gary O'Neil's side beat them 4-1 in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Everton have now won just once in eight matches, losing six of those.

Their latest defeat leaves Lampard's men just a point above the Premier League relegation zone as clubs head into the mid-season hiatus due to the World Cup.

Lampard, who was only appointed as Rafa Benitez's successor in January, will hope he is given the next month to plan for how to turn his team's fortunes around before the Boxing Day clash with Wolves at Goodison.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Betfair)

  • Frank Lampard - 1/2
  • David Moyes - 7/2
  • Jesse Marsch - 9/1
  • Steve Cooper - 10/1
  • Antonio Conte - 14/1
  • Graham Potter - 16/1

Odds correct at 19:00 BST (12/11/22)

Ivan Toney (left) and James Maddison were in the thick of things again on Saturday
xG verdict: Bees sting and fortunate Foxes

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS