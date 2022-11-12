It was the Toffees' third straight loss in all competitions after the second three-goal beating by the Cherries in the space of five days after Gary O'Neil's side beat them 4-1 in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Everton have now won just once in eight matches, losing six of those.

Their latest defeat leaves Lampard's men just a point above the Premier League relegation zone as clubs head into the mid-season hiatus due to the World Cup.

Lampard, who was only appointed as Rafa Benitez's successor in January, will hope he is given the next month to plan for how to turn his team's fortunes around before the Boxing Day clash with Wolves at Goodison.