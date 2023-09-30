Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag and Vincent Kompany shorten after Manchester United and Burnley defeats

Erik ten Hag and Vincent Kompany's odds have shortened in the Premier League sack race after defeats for Man United and Burnley.
Ten Hag saw his side lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday - which made it back to back home defeats in the league.
The Red Devils have, in terms of losses (4) at this stage, made their worst start to a Premier League season as they sit 10th on nine points after seven games - already nine adrift of leaders Man City.
They also suffered defeat in the Champions League at Bayern Munich, despite scoring three at the Allianz Arena, and they face Galatasaray at home on Tuesday.
Ten Hag has had a difficult start to the campaign in terms of personnel too, with injuries to key players to contend with - they were without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Sergio Reguilon against the Eagles - while the headlines have been dominated by the Dutchman's public fallout with Jadon Sancho.
He was 16/1 going into the weekend, but their home loss saw his odds shorten to 12s on Saturday.
Odds correct at 1830 BST (30/09/23)
Like Ten Hag, Kompany started the weekend at 16/1 and another defeat for the Premier League newcomers - 2-0 at Newcastle - saw the Belgian's price shorten to 12s.
Last season's Sky Bet Championship title winners have had a difficult start on their return to the top flight, with five defeats and a draw from six.
They have, though, played one game less than the rest of the division due to a postponement, while they have had to face top half teams in Man City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Man United and Newcastle.
A difficult start and Kompany should have enough credit in the bank. For now.
Paul Heckingbottom remains the odds-on favourite (4/11) after a 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday, which followed last week's 8-0 thumping at Newcastle.
The Blades have drawn one and lost six of their seven games on their Premier League return - and next week's trip to Fulham could be crucial going into the international break. Should he still be in charge.
Sean Dyche, after last week's away victory at Brentford, started the weekend as third favourite in the market at 8/1 but saw his odds cut to 7/1 after a home defeat to potential relegation rivals Luton.
It was a first win for Rob Edwards' newcomers, the visitors leading 2-0 through Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris until Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before the break as the Hatters then held on in the second half.
Next week is also important for Dyche going into the international break as Bournemouth travel to Goodison Park. Should they lose again, you can imagine the boos following the full-time whistle on Merseyside.
Andoni Iraola started the weekend at 14s and remains that price after Bournemouth's home defeat (4-0) to Arsenal.
The Spaniard remains winless in seven games since replacing Gary O'Neil in the summer, with three draws leaving them in 18th.
Their next three fixtures see them travel to Everton, before welcoming Wolves and former boss O'Neil after the international break, followed by Kompany's Burnley.
Much has been said about Iraola's style, but should the Spaniard reach the end of October without a Premier League win, it could be difficult and the nerve of the Cherries board could be tested as they go into November against Man City (a) and Newcastle (h).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.