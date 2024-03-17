Sack race odds: Does anyone pull the trigger?

Vincent Kompany remains the 7/4 favourite in the 'Next manager to leave' market, despite his Burnley team beating Brentford on Saturday. The Clarets remain eight points from safety after registering a second home win of the season, and with impending charges for both Everton and Nottingham Forest, they will still have a glimmer of hope of surviving this season. Clarets calm over Kompany

Nevertheless, Kompany's price hasn't budged, and neither has 'No manager to leave', which is a surprise after the favourite in the market registered a much-needed win.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Vincent Kompany - 7/4

No manager to leave - 2/1

Erik ten Hag - 9/2

Chris Wilder, Mauricio Pochettino - 5/1

David Moyes - 10/1

Eddie Howe - 12/1

Thomas Frank - 16/1

Sean Dyche, Nuno 20/1

33/1 bar

Kompany clearly has the backing of the Clarets hierarchy or he would have been dismissed earlier in the campaign, and Burnley do tend to stick with their managers. They stood by Sean Dyche in 2014/15 when getting relegated straight back to the Championship, and were rewarded with a second tier title in 2015/16 and an immediate return to the top flight, where they remained until 2021/22. Will teams wait until the summer?