Sack race odds: Does anyone pull the trigger?

Vincent Kompany remains the 7/4 favourite in the 'Next manager to leave' market, despite his Burnley team beating Brentford on Saturday.
The Clarets remain eight points from safety after registering a second home win of the season, and with impending charges for both Everton and Nottingham Forest, they will still have a glimmer of hope of surviving this season.
Nevertheless, Kompany's price hasn't budged, and neither has 'No manager to leave', which is a surprise after the favourite in the market registered a much-needed win.
Kompany clearly has the backing of the Clarets hierarchy or he would have been dismissed earlier in the campaign, and Burnley do tend to stick with their managers.
They stood by Sean Dyche in 2014/15 when getting relegated straight back to the Championship, and were rewarded with a second tier title in 2015/16 and an immediate return to the top flight, where they remained until 2021/22.
The one manager who saw a small move was Eddie Howe, who was trimmed into 12/1 from 14/1 after his side were eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester City.
That result means the Magpies will again go trophy-less this season, while their current league position means they could well miss out on European football.
The question remains - as with Manchester United manager and third favourite in this market, Erik ten Hag, and Chelsea supremo Mauricio Pochettino - will the trigger be pulled now with 10 games remaining, or will it be a summer reassessment?
Thomas Frank, beaten on Saturday by Burnley, didn't budge in the market despite his side hovering just four points above the drop zone and on an abysmal run of form (one win in nine, seven losses).
Odds correct at 1300 GMT (17/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.