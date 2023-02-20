Sporting Life
West Ham boss David Moyes

Sack race odds: David Moyes price crashes as West Ham pressure grows

By Sporting Life
18:19 · MON February 20, 2023

West Ham boss David Moyes now only narrowly trails Graham Potter in the betting to be the next Premier League manager to leave after seeing his sack race odds crash on Monday.

The Hammers are mired in the bottom three following a 2-0 derby defeat by Tottenham, struggling to build on two seasons of success under the Scot.

Moyes led the Irons to sixth in 2020/21 and backed that up with a run to the Europa League semi-finals and a seventh-placed finish last term.

Next Premier League manager to leave/sack race (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Graham Potter - 10/11
  • David Moyes - 6/5
  • Gary O'Neil - 9/1
  • Antonio Conte - 14/1
  • No manager to leave - 20/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 25/1
  • Patrick Vieira - 25/1
  • Jurgen Klopp - 33/1
  • Steve Cooper - 33/1
  • Julen Lopetegui - 50/1

Odds correct at 1800 BST (20/02/23)

But things have been very different in 22/23 as West Ham have battled at the bottom all campaign and currently sit 18th.

Potter had come in as short as 1/4 on Saturday evening after Chelsea lost to Fulham but another defeat for the Hammers, combined with the realisation of some punters that they face a crunch encounter with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, has seen the money head towards Moyes.

Rafa Benitez

Some firms are already offering a market for who will replace the former Manchester United and Everton manager, with Rafa Benitez the current favourite to arrive at London Stadium.

Next permanent West Ham manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Rafa Benitez - 3/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 8/1
  • Ange Postecoglu - 9/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 10/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 10/1
  • Marcelo Bielsa - 12/1
  • Mark Noble - 16/1
  • Michael Carrick - 16/1
  • Carlos Corberan - 25/1
  • Enzo Maresca - 25/1

Odds correct at 1800 BST (20/02/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

