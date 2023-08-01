Brendan Rodgers and Patrick Vieira have seen their prices to be the next manager sacked shorten following defeats on Saturday.

Leicester boss Rodgers has seen his price contract from 8/1 on Thursday to 5/1 following defeat at the hands of Chelsea - their fourth straight in all competitions. But there was an even bigger market move for Palace manager Vieira. The Frenchman was 20/1 on Thursday but has been backed into 6/1 after another loss, this time at home to Manchester City. His Palace side are performing like a relegation team on both the actual results and the underlying data.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) David Moyes - 11/8

Antonio Conte - 13/8

Brendan Rodgers - 5/1

Patrick Vieira - 6/1

No manager to leave - 16/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Gary O'Neil - 20/1

Graham Potter - 20/1 Odds correct at 0910 GMT (09/03/23)

Attacking woes for Palace No team has generated fewer xGF this season than Palace, and that lack of attacking impetus has seen them score just six times in 12 games since the World Cup, with their results across that period reading W1, D5, L6.

🔵Man City have created more xGF in 13 games since the restart (31.28) than seven teams have managed in the WHOLE season so far:



🦊Leicester - 31.27

🦁Villa - 30.97

🌳Forest - 29.02

🐺Wolves - 28.45

😇So'ton - 26.93

🍒B'mouth - 26.34

🦅Palace - 26.30 pic.twitter.com/yfUcHO6i11 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 11, 2023

That run has seen them stay 12th in the league, but the gap between them and the relegation zone has been closing by the week and is now just four points. Leicester sit just a solitary point above the drop zone which goes some way to explaining why Rodgers is shorter in the market than the Eagles supremo. Shorter still are Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and West Ham manager David Moyes. The Hammers play on Sunday at home to Aston Villa, but Conte's price has held fairly firm despite his side beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday. The Spurs boss was 6/4 following their Champions League exit, and despite a good day for his side, with fifth-placed Liverpool losing, his price has only drifted to 13/8.