Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admits it is worrying already being in the bottom three and accepts a winless start to the season means he has “not done his homework”.
The 3-0 defeat at Everton leaves the Cherries without a victory in eight matches, their worst start to a league season since the 1994-95 campaign in the third tier, when they picked up just a point from the same number of games.
Iraola is now 2/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet, with Paul Heckingbottom still the favourite at a price of 4/6 after Sheffield United lost 3-1 at Fulham.
Erik ten Hag is an 11/2 chance after Manchester United got out of jail to beat Brentford 2-1, while Sean Dyche is also on the drift following Everton's comprehensive win.
Odds correct at 2000 BST (07/10/23)
Blame cannot all be placed at Iraola’s door, with the club’s record run without a win now stretching to 12 matches, but having been brought in this summer to replace Gary O’Neil – the man who kept them up against the odds – the responsibility is with the man from the Basque country.
“When you are in the relegation spots like we are now we have to be worried,” he said.
“You talk about the good reputation (he has) but I have to show it. The only thing you can do is start with yourself.
“We haven’t won games so I’m not doing my homework but I feel like players are pushing and are really disappointed and I am more than happy to coach the players I have here.
“We are conceding too easy goals and they are taking us from the games. We have to keep the concentration for 100 minutes otherwise it is very difficult."
Bournemouth have two winnable games after the international break, facing Wolves and Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Sheffield United on the other hand host Manchester United before heading to Arsenal.
