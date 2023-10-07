Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admits it is worrying already being in the bottom three and accepts a winless start to the season means he has “not done his homework”.

The 3-0 defeat at Everton leaves the Cherries without a victory in eight matches, their worst start to a league season since the 1994-95 campaign in the third tier, when they picked up just a point from the same number of games. Iraola is now 2/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet, with Paul Heckingbottom still the favourite at a price of 4/6 after Sheffield United lost 3-1 at Fulham. Erik ten Hag is an 11/2 chance after Manchester United got out of jail to beat Brentford 2-1, while Sean Dyche is also on the drift following Everton's comprehensive win.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 4/6

Andoni Iraola - 2/1

Erik ten Hag - 11/2

Vincent Kompany - 12/1

Rob Edwards - 14/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 2000 BST (07/10/23)