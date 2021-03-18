Premier League sack race odds: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho 13/10 after Europa League shock

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has seen his odds slashed down to 13/10 with Paddy Power to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked after Spurs’ torrid Europa League exit.

Spurs had one foot in the quarter-finals after last week’s 2-0 first-leg win, but they crumbled in Croatia and succumbed to Mislav Orsic’s sensational hat-trick, going out 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time. Mourinho was already under pressure coming into the tie, after his side put in a dismal performance in their defeat to north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Tottenham are now six points behind Chelsea and the Champions League places, there only remaining route into next season's elite European competition. READ: Spurs' Premier League failings analysed

Graham Ruthven picks apart Spurs Premier League failings

Mourinho was hired by Tottenham to bring tangible success to the club in the form of silverware. Their season could still bring that, with Spurs set to face Manchester City in April’s Carabao Cup final, but this prospect of a first trophy in 13 years is the only thing keeping the Portuguese coach in a job right now despite there being little evidence his side will actually win that match. How Spurs were embarrassed by Dinamo Zagreb Even at half-time in their second leg it seemed unthinkable that Spurs would not progress, but Orsic struck twice in the second half to send it to extra-time and then won it with 14 minutes remaining. Mourinho insisted before the game that the tie was still open but he cannot have been accounting for what was going to happen.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Paddy Power) Jose Mourinho - 13/10

No Manager to Leave - 13/5

Steve Bruce 7/2

Sam Allardyce 5/1

Paul Heckingbottom 11/1 (Odds correct at 21:10 18/03/21)