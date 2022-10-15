Sky Bet aren't so sure, cutting him to 3/1 in a market topped by Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose Aston Villa and Southampton sides are both in action on Sunday.

Fans booed and called for Rodgers to be sacked, holding up a sign in the stand that said it was “time for action”, but the Northern Irishman is not expecting to go anywhere.

The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Crystal Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.

Rodgers though revealed he met with owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who was seen shaking his head at full-time, and had 'long conversations' that underlined the support he has received.

Rodgers said: “Top is a good guy and it is amazing for him to be here. You have to fit the story, we haven’t won a game of football and he is like us, he wants to win and do well. There is no issue there.

“They understand the difficulties there is going to be this year, in terms of us not being able to improve but he wants to win.

“But I have always had brilliant support from them. I had long conversations yesterday. I have had no indication of anything, but I understand football.

“It will never change – my feeling for him – if he had to make a change. That is the reality. He is a good guy who inherited a football club in his early 30s after a tragic event and he has been brilliant in that time.

“He has given the football club and me as much support as he possibly could. He has been rewarded for that. Now in a tough period and a tough time he is still being supportive.

“How long that lasts we will see, he will tell me if it changes. Until then I’ll keep working, stay focused and take it from there.”

While Rodgers future remains uncertain, it seems clear this market will change again before the weekend is out.