Sack race: Julen Lopetegui odds cut amid Wolves boardroom unrest

In the first major sack race market move of 2023/24, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has seen his price slashed from 2/1 to 1/4 to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season.
Lopetegui arrived at Molineux with the club bottom of the table in December and steered them to 13th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.
The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager has reportedly been unhappy with Wolves' summer transfer policy.
In total, 10 players have been sold for a total of roughly £100m.
Among them, Ruben Neves (£47m) left for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, Nathan Collins (£23m) was sold to Brentford, Conor Coady (£7.5m) moved to Leicester and Raul Jimenez (£5m) joined Fulham.
Matt Doherty's free transfer return is the only new arrival so far, with Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore converting loan deals into permanent moves.
Odds correct at 0955 (06/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.