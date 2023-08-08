Sack race: Julen Lopetegui odds cut amid Wolves boardroom unrest

In the first major sack race market move of 2023/24, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has seen his price slashed from 2/1 to 1/4 to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season.

Lopetegui arrived at Molineux with the club bottom of the table in December and steered them to 13th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager has reportedly been unhappy with Wolves' summer transfer policy.