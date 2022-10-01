Bruno Lage is 1/2 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave following another dire attacking display from Wolves at West Ham.
Wolves were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium, creating just 0.98 expected goals (xG) despite being behind for the majority of the game, stuck on only three goals scored this season.
After a promising start under the Portuguese boss, a failure to test the opposition has been an issue for an extended period now, as shown by their rolling xG averages under Lage in the Premier League.
Wolves have picked up just one win from their last 15 Premier League matches since a victory over Aston Villa in early April, losing nine of them.
Reports of discontent at the job Lage has done at Wolves were rife post-match, as rumours of the club weighing up a change swirled, leading to his short price in the sack race.
Odds correct at 1345 BST (02/10/22)
He handed Diego Costa a 30-minute cameo as a substitute against the Hammers, and claimed Wolves are a "different team" when they have a striker to play between the centre-backs, but it did not prevent the division’s lowest goalscorers from slipping into the bottom three.
Additionally, Lage’s late substitution of Matheus Nunes was met with a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ from the Wolves fans, and he was booed off at the end.
The 46-year-old added: “I think it was about the subs. There are things that happen, sometimes we need to take the decision. Let’s see if Matheus can play the next game.”
Wolves travel to Chelsea next weekend, before playing a set of winnable games.
