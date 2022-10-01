Bruno Lage is 1/2 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave following another dire attacking display from Wolves at West Ham.

Wolves were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium, creating just 0.98 expected goals (xG) despite being behind for the majority of the game, stuck on only three goals scored this season. After a promising start under the Portuguese boss, a failure to test the opposition has been an issue for an extended period now, as shown by their rolling xG averages under Lage in the Premier League.

Wolves have picked up just one win from their last 15 Premier League matches since a victory over Aston Villa in early April, losing nine of them. Reports of discontent at the job Lage has done at Wolves were rife post-match, as rumours of the club weighing up a change swirled, leading to his short price in the sack race.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Bruno Lage - 1/2

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 3/1

Brendan Rodgers - 6/1

Steve Cooper - 12/1

Steven Gerrard - 14/1

David Moyes - 16/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 1345 BST (02/10/22)