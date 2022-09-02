Brendan Rodgers is 4/6 favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave following public criticism of the Leicester owners after his side's tame 1-0 defeat by Manchester United on Thursday.

Heading into the match he had been 3/1 second-favourite behind Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (11/8). The Foxes' latest defeat left them bottom of the Premier League table with one point after five games. Leicester made just one major signing during the window with Wout Faes arriving from Reims for £15m as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who left to join Chelsea for £70m. Kasper Schmeichel also left the club this summer, while Ademola Lookman’s successful loan spell was not extended.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Brendan Rodgers - 4/6

Steven Gerrard - 5/1

Frank Lampard - 8/1

Thomas Tuchel - 10/1

Bruno Lage - 12/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 20/1

Steve Cooper - 20/1

David Moyes - 25/1

Jesse Marsch - 25/1

Erik ten Hag - 33/1 Odds correct at 0825 BST (02/09/22)

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wrote in his programme notes ahead of Thursday night’s game that the board had taken the decision not to invest in order to balance the books. “I’m happy that the window’s shut, if I’m being honest,” said Rodgers said. “I mean, there were huge distractions for this window. “You’ll have read the programme notes and seen the situation that the club is in, so to have to watch virtually every single club in the top five leagues get players in and for us not to be able to improve, that was difficult, not just as a manager but for the players, because players want to compete. “This group have shown that they can compete, but we needed (help) – but unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get that.