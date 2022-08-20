After a 2-1 defeat to Southampton at the King Power, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is now 4/1 to be the first Premier League manager to leave.

The Foxes surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on opening day, a result fresh off the back of the Northern Irishman voicing his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity, before a convincing 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Now, following the embarrassing defeat from another winning position at home, Rodgers is almost vying for favouritism.

📊 Full-time Premier League scores & xG totals:



- Low chance creation for Leicester at home

- Fulham with nearly 3 xG in west London derby

- Crystal Palace create nearly 3 xG in win over Villa pic.twitter.com/XuF8MMiZet — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 20, 2022

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Erik ten Hag - 7/2

Frank Lampard - 7/2

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 7/2

Brendan Rodgers - 4/1

Steven Gerrard - 7/1 Odds correct at 1820 BST (20/08/22)