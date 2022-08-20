After a 2-1 defeat to Southampton at the King Power, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is now 4/1 to be the first Premier League manager to leave.
The Foxes surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on opening day, a result fresh off the back of the Northern Irishman voicing his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity, before a convincing 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.
Now, following the embarrassing defeat from another winning position at home, Rodgers is almost vying for favouritism.
Odds correct at 1820 BST (20/08/22)
Leicester's defensive struggles have seemingly continued into this season, but their attacking process will also worry Rodgers.
Despite scoring five goals this season, Leicester have created chances equating to just 1.60 expected goals (xG), an average of 0.53 xG per game.
Things won't get any easier for Leicester, either, facing Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks.
