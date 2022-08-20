Sporting Life
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is vying for favouritism in the Premier League sack race

Sack race: Brendan Rodgers cut with Leicester in relegation zone

By Sporting Life
18:58 · SAT August 20, 2022

After a 2-1 defeat to Southampton at the King Power, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is now 4/1 to be the first Premier League manager to leave.

The Foxes surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on opening day, a result fresh off the back of the Northern Irishman voicing his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity, before a convincing 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Now, following the embarrassing defeat from another winning position at home, Rodgers is almost vying for favouritism.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Erik ten Hag - 7/2
  • Frank Lampard - 7/2
  • Ralph Hasenhüttl - 7/2
  • Brendan Rodgers - 4/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 7/1

Odds correct at 1820 BST (20/08/22)

Leicester's defensive struggles have seemingly continued into this season, but their attacking process will also worry Rodgers.

Despite scoring five goals this season, Leicester have created chances equating to just 1.60 expected goals (xG), an average of 0.53 xG per game.

Things won't get any easier for Leicester, either, facing Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Strength of schedule in the Premier League

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

