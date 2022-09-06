Brendan Rodgers has been cut into 1/7 in the sack race amid growing pressure with Leicester bottom of the Premier League.
He was quickly into odds-on favouritism to be the next top-flight boss to leave, joining sacked Bournemouth manager Scott Parker, following Sunday’s 5-2 hammering at Brighton - a fifth defeat in succession - which left them with one point from six matches.
But he has shortened markedly in the 24 hours since with growing speculation that he could depart.
Rodgers, who has openly questioned his bosses decision not to invest in the squad this summer, was forced to defend his underperforming players on Sunday evening claiming they are “very much together” and “giving everything” despite the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season.
Sections of City’s travelling support turned on their under-pressure manager at the Amex Stadium, unfurling a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner at full-time and chanting for him to be sacked.
Leicester’s players also vented frustration in Sussex, which included heated on-field exchanges between Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Danny Ward and, later, James Maddison and substitute Daniel Amartey.
Odds correct at 0900 BST (06/09/22)
