Brendan Rodgers is heavy odds-on in the sack race after Brighton defeat
Brendan Rodgers is 1/2 favourite for the sack race after Brighton defeat

Sack race: Brendan Rodgers 1/7 to be next Premier League manager to leave

By Sporting Life
09:29 · TUE September 06, 2022

Brendan Rodgers has been cut into 1/7 in the sack race amid growing pressure with Leicester bottom of the Premier League.

He was quickly into odds-on favouritism to be the next top-flight boss to leave, joining sacked Bournemouth manager Scott Parker, following Sunday’s 5-2 hammering at Brighton - a fifth defeat in succession - which left them with one point from six matches.

But he has shortened markedly in the 24 hours since with growing speculation that he could depart.

Rodgers, who has openly questioned his bosses decision not to invest in the squad this summer, was forced to defend his underperforming players on Sunday evening claiming they are “very much together” and “giving everything” despite the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Sections of City’s travelling support turned on their under-pressure manager at the Amex Stadium, unfurling a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner at full-time and chanting for him to be sacked.

Leicester’s players also vented frustration in Sussex, which included heated on-field exchanges between Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Danny Ward and, later, James Maddison and substitute Daniel Amartey.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Brendan Rodgers - 1/7
  • Steven Gerrard - 7/1
  • Thomas Tuchel - 14/1
  • Bruno Lage - 16/1
  • Frank Lampard - 16/1

Odds correct at 0900 BST (06/09/22)

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates
