Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from the disgruntled away end at the Amex Stadium before a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner was unfurled at full-time following the Foxes’ fifth-successive Premier League loss.

Rodgers has been cut to 1/2 after a fifth successive defeat that leaves the Foxes detached at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point after six games.

Brighton 5-2 Leicester xG: 2.98-1.08 The Seagulls suffered setbacks but fully deserved the three points with superb performance. Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are in big trouble - detached at the bottom. #BHALEI pic.twitter.com/6ESpqv4cy5

Rodgers, who was unable to significantly strengthen his squad during the transfer window, says he has not sought reassurances from the club’s owners about his future and retains belief in his ability.

“I’ve never asked for it in all my time here,” he replied, when questioned about the backing of the board. “I’ve never wanted it.

“I will continue to do my work and come in and study and do as much as I possibly can. Until someone tells me differently, I will continue to do that.

“The challenge, we have to embrace it; I’m certainly not going to shirk it. It has been really, really difficult.

“I never lose any belief in what I do. But ultimately, I’m responsible for the results and results at this moment in time haven’t been good enough.

“It’s a big challenge but it’s a great challenge. It’s a harsh league if you’re not at the top of your game.”

Rodgers this week admitted his club’s primary objective this term was avoiding relegation following their dismal start and the lack of new signings.