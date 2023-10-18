Rotherham vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Ipswich to win and under 4.5 goals in the match at 10/11 (General)
Second-top travelling to second-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship. As Marty McFly once proclaimed: "Hey, I've seen this one!"
Two teams in such contrasting form can so often be a banana skin in the betting. But inkling or superstition aren't logical ways to approach a match in which one side is clearly superior to the other.
Only fellow strugglers QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer goals than the hosting Millers (10) in England's second tier, while no side can boast more than the visitors (25).
Ipswich's 17.9 shots per game average is also league leading; Rotherham's 6.4 is league trailing. The league table can sometimes be viewed as deceptive but in this case there is no doubt on the accuracy - everything points to an away win on Friday night.
Ipswich are 4/9 but there is a way to back the away side to secure victory.
Taking an IPSWICH WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS bumps it up to 10/11 with a few bookmakers - that is the value to consider.
This largely focuses on Rotherham's issues in both creating chances and converting them. Ten of their 11 games have seen gone under 4.5 goals because of it.
Ipswich winning 1-0 in three of their five away games perhaps points to a more measured approach when on the road - the opposite of the high scorers we're used to seeing at Portman Road.
Under 4.5 goals is priced at a very short 1/6 as a single, highlighting that this isn't expected to be a game that sees the net struck a high number of times.
There are a few players to consider for a goal in this Ipswich line-up but Conor Chaplin is the obvious candidate to look at.
The attacking midfielder has scored five goals so far this season, with his average shots per game tally sitting at 4.5.
With Ipswich backed for success, taking the visitors to rack up the corner count adds good value considering they're likely to be on the front foot throughout.
Score prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
For Rotherham, Shane Ferguson looks like he'll remain on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery on his groin, while defender Cameron Humphreys is out until the latter stages of the season.
Wes Burns could be the significant absentee for Ipswich after he was injured for Wales during the most recent international break. Kayden Jackson may be pushed out wide in his place.
The Tractor Boys are largely expected to stay the same as they were in the 4-2 win over Preston prior to the international break.
Rotherham: Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Hall, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Cafu, Rathbone, Green; Hugill
Ipswich: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Jackson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst
Odds correct 1340 BST (18/10/23)
