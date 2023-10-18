Sporting Life
Ipswich's Conor Chaplin (centre) celebrates a goal

Rotherham vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:54 · WED October 18, 2023

Football betting tips: Sky Bet Championship

1.5pts Ipswich to win and under 4.5 goals in the match at 10/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 11/2 | Draw 18/5 | Away 4/9

Second-top travelling to second-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship. As Marty McFly once proclaimed: "Hey, I've seen this one!"

Two teams in such contrasting form can so often be a banana skin in the betting. But inkling or superstition aren't logical ways to approach a match in which one side is clearly superior to the other.

Only fellow strugglers QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer goals than the hosting Millers (10) in England's second tier, while no side can boast more than the visitors (25).

Ipswich's 17.9 shots per game average is also league leading; Rotherham's 6.4 is league trailing. The league table can sometimes be viewed as deceptive but in this case there is no doubt on the accuracy - everything points to an away win on Friday night.

What are the best bets?

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Ipswich are 4/9 but there is a way to back the away side to secure victory.

Taking an IPSWICH WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS bumps it up to 10/11 with a few bookmakers - that is the value to consider.

This largely focuses on Rotherham's issues in both creating chances and converting them. Ten of their 11 games have seen gone under 4.5 goals because of it.

Ipswich winning 1-0 in three of their five away games perhaps points to a more measured approach when on the road - the opposite of the high scorers we're used to seeing at Portman Road.

Under 4.5 goals is priced at a very short 1/6 as a single, highlighting that this isn't expected to be a game that sees the net struck a high number of times.

BuildABet @ 5/1

  • Ipswich to win
  • Conor Chaplin to score anytime
  • Ipswich 7+ corners

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Conor Chaplin is in fine form
There are a few players to consider for a goal in this Ipswich line-up but Conor Chaplin is the obvious candidate to look at.

The attacking midfielder has scored five goals so far this season, with his average shots per game tally sitting at 4.5.

With Ipswich backed for success, taking the visitors to rack up the corner count adds good value considering they're likely to be on the front foot throughout.

Score prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Team news

For Rotherham, Shane Ferguson looks like he'll remain on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery on his groin, while defender Cameron Humphreys is out until the latter stages of the season.

Wes Burns could be the significant absentee for Ipswich after he was injured for Wales during the most recent international break. Kayden Jackson may be pushed out wide in his place.

The Tractor Boys are largely expected to stay the same as they were in the 4-2 win over Preston prior to the international break.

Predicted line-ups

Rotherham: Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Hall, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Cafu, Rathbone, Green; Hugill

Ipswich: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Jackson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Match facts

  • Rotherham United have won their last four league games against Ipswich Town without conceding a single goal.
  • Since winning 5-2 at the New York Stadium in 2015-16, Ipswich have lost all four league visits to Rotherham by the same scoreline, 1-0.
  • Rotherham United have had the fewest shots (70) and shots on target (19) in the Championship this season. By contrast, Ipswich have had the most efforts at goal (197) and most on target (73) in the division.
  • Ipswich Town are the first newly promoted in any English league division to start a season with nine wins in their opening 11 league games. A win in this game would give them a 10th league win of the season, breaking the record for the quickest to 10 wins in a season by a promoted team (13 games – West Brom in 1902-03, Everton in 1931-32, Nottingham Forest in 1977-78 and Southend United in 1990-91).
  • Ipswich’s Nathan Broadhead has been involved in 13 goals in his last 14 league starts (9 goals, 4 assists), netting in each of his last two appearances.

Odds correct 1340 BST (18/10/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS