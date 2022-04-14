Jake Pearson previews the Sky Bet League One clash between Rotherham and Ipswich, picking out his best bet and score prediction.
1pt Under 3.5 cards at 11/10 (Unibet)
One win in their last seven Sky Bet League One matches has seen Rotherham drop out of the automatic promotion spots.
And although a victory in the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley a fortnight ago was a terrific occasion for the Millers, they were quickly brought back down to earth with successive league defeats by Charlton and Portsmouth, the latter a 3-0 hammering on Tuesday.
Paul Warne’s side need to regain the winning thread rather quickly if they are to maintain any hopes of keeping pace with Wigan and MK Dons, but a tricky fixture at home to an Ipswich side who have lost just one of their past 13 league matches is hardly ideal.
Admittedly, six of those results have been draws for the Tractor Boys, but it nevertheless has to be said that Kieran McKenna has done a fine job since taking over at Portman Road in December – his record reading W10-D6-L3.
Despite all that is riding on this match though, don’t expect too fiery an encounter, particularly considering Rotherham’s yellow card record this term.
The Millers have picked up the fewest cautions in the division, averaging just 1.41 bookings per match, with that figure dropping to 1.33 when playing in front of their home fans.
Add into the mix that only six sides have picked up fewer yellows when on their travels than Ipswich this term, and this could turn into a very quiet game for referee Peter Wright, who has averaged 3.16 bookings across all competitions this term.
All this gives confidence to the idea that an odds-against price of 11/10 about this match seeing UNDER 3.5 CARDS is a generous one.
It is a bet that would have landed in 11 of Rotherham’s 21 home matches, as well as in 11 of Ipswich’s 21 away fixtures.
Score prediction: Rotherham 1-1 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1620 BST (14/04/22)
