One win in their last seven Sky Bet League One matches has seen Rotherham drop out of the automatic promotion spots.

And although a victory in the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley a fortnight ago was a terrific occasion for the Millers, they were quickly brought back down to earth with successive league defeats by Charlton and Portsmouth, the latter a 3-0 hammering on Tuesday.

Paul Warne’s side need to regain the winning thread rather quickly if they are to maintain any hopes of keeping pace with Wigan and MK Dons, but a tricky fixture at home to an Ipswich side who have lost just one of their past 13 league matches is hardly ideal.

Admittedly, six of those results have been draws for the Tractor Boys, but it nevertheless has to be said that Kieran McKenna has done a fine job since taking over at Portman Road in December – his record reading W10-D6-L3.