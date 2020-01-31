Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson sees dream move to AC Milan collapse

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson saw his dream move to AC Milan collapse in heartbreaking circumstances.
Robinson travelled to Milan on Friday after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 22-year-old on Thursday evening.
The United States international underwent a medical but further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.
The deal could therefore not be formally ratified before the 8pm deadline in Italy and Wigan have confirmed that Robinson will now return to the DW Stadium.
