Tottenham v Man City preview: Rob O'Connor examines how Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have to respond to downturns

Ahead of Tottenham v Manchester City, Rob O'Connor looks at how both sides have made mistakes and examines how they must now respond.
There’s a very old, very dry bit of highly formularised economic theory that says boom and bust happens simply because it happens, because the ebb and flow of human beings, their fluctuating whims and ambitions, dictate that some will crash and burn whilst others soar. Economists call these maddening changes Kondratiev Waves; football supporters call them sod’s law, and they are, inevitably, biased against your team.
As contraction follows growth, so disappointment chases after success like a letch with the titillating scent of cheap perfume in his nostrils. This season’s Premier League has seen two cycles of spectacular achievement meet with bumpy interruptions: one at Tottenham, where no-one from the chairman to the manager to the squad seemed able to agree on what constituted success for the club, or whether it had been attained, or how it should be consolidated; the other, unthinkably just a few months ago, at Manchester City, where the static thrown off from Liverpool’s relentless title charge caused the champions to temporarily forget that they were supposed to have been building a dynasty and, amongst other calamities, lose twice to Wolves.
Tottenham v Man City
- Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
- Match odds: Spurs 9/2 | Draw 7/2 | City 8/15
Spurs meet City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday engaged in a sub-narrative battle over which of the two has had the more miserable time. Relative to their first, say, 100 years of competition, the achievements of both clubs last season required a whole new metric. For Tottenham, a first-ever Champions League final and a fourth consecutive finish in the Premier League’s top four. For City, English football’s most spectacular title win since their previous one exactly 12 months before. Did the party really have to end? Does success breed success breed the inevitable eventual failure to uphold the highest competitive standards? Is there always a mousetrap at the bottom of the honeypot?
Where have Spurs gone wrong?
It comes back to decisions made at critical junctions. For Tottenham, it’s a question of take your pick from the last two years of fudged thinking from Daniel Levy and the board: playing hardball with senior players over contracts; not signing a single player for 18 months; refusing to communicate properly with supporters and leaving an increasingly disgruntled Mauricio Pochettino to pick up the flack in public; turning the private sanctum of the dressing room into a cheap peepshow as part of the Amazon Prime revolution nobody wanted.
Of course, it may be years before any conclusion can be drawn on the relative success or failure of the move to the new stadium, the altar upon which all else has been sacrificed at the club. Levy need not look too far across north London to see what happens when a successful club stakes everything on the wrong investment at the wrong moment, lumbering the business with burdensome repayments whilst the squad withers and wilts.
An alternative take would be that 13 years passed in between the opening of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the christening of Spurs’ disconcertingly nameless new home, during which time huge increases in TV income turned the financial drag of building a new ground into comparatively less of a compromise.
And what of the minutia, the day-to-day management of the club’s football operation, that delicate ecosystem so masterfully calibrated by Pochettino until one sudden day last November it was no longer. Jose Mourinho was in some ways an obvious choice – a stubborn aura to meet with the growing recalcitrance within the squad, a high-profile serial winner to match the club’s growing status – and in others a preposterous misstep. However his tenure unfolds, it will reinforce certainties held by those who are both for and against the appointment.
Of the players who had seemingly downed tools under Pochettino, Dele Alli has been revived – for now – and Christian Eriksen has been re-homed, nullifying any obvious benefit to the team. Harry Kane’s chronic overuse has again left him crocked, possibly we hear until April, whilst Danny Rose has found again that constant public criticism of the club that employs him is the most direct route out of the team. Whichever way you slice it, the direction of travel begins to feel nauseatingly circular.
Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris found themselves in competition last week over which of the two could most convincingly brush off talk that the squad has already turned against the manager’s outdated coaching methods. The feeling is increasingly that Levy – who reportedly tried and failed to snare Mourinho for Spurs in 2003 – appointed the manager his heart wanted rather than the one the club’s development needed.
Man City forced to react
As for City, picking on defeats against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, by any measure the Premier League’s present coming power, may seem like low-hanging fruit. But there was something in each defeat – 2-0 at home back in October, 3-2 at Molineux a month ago – that warned of the team’s failure to adapt to Liverpool’s resurgence.
In losing at the Etihad, the champions pushed players forward at 0-0 with 10 minutes to go, conscious of the fact that two dropped points in this most relentless title race would be as damaging as three. It left holes which the increasingly prolific Adama Traore gratefully exploited – twice.
The terms of engagement have been readjusted by Jurgen Klopp’s team’s unprecedented surge, the champions have been forced to adopt an urgency that is both unfamiliar and un-suited to their usual patience. Pep Guardiola, used to being a proactive force dictating the parameters, is suddenly required to be reactive. The 3-2 collapse at Molineux in December betrays the cracks that have subsequently formed in the team’s formerly rock-solid self-assurance.
Patently, it is too late for either City or Tottenham to recover their season such that they finish on the same high as last term. But the next four months must not be considered a write-off. Success comes on the upswing, it needs back-lift to get off the ground. Both managers have a chance to answer big questions between now and May, both domestically and, perhaps more significantly, in Europe, where the season could still be salvaged, albeit in a way that may yet paper over cracks.
The waves of fortune could turn again at any moment. Sunday’s game may give an early indication of which team is ready to ride them and which will be beaten down by the current.
