Go back to New Year’s Day and Bukayo Saka scored the first Premier League goal of 2022. Arsenal’s problem is that it remains their only one.

The other 19 teams have all scored since, getting a combined haul of 87 goals, while Arsenal have also failed to score in the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup. Their drought has brought a new meaning to dry January. It has been a striking failure. While Arsenal have been sustained by goals from their attacking midfielders and wingers – Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka have 22 league goals between them – the four specialist strikers they have used have only got eight, as many as Smith Rowe has on his own.

Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah have only had 42 and 69 minutes in the league respectively. Alexandre Lacazette and the exiled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have half of those eight goals apiece, though the latter, who has not played in Arsenal’s last 10 games, can say he is blameless for their bluntness in January. But each have underperformed their expected goals (xG). In the Premier League, Lacazette’s three goals have come from an xG tally of 4.12, Aubameyang’s four goals from 6.47, while Nketiah (0.36 xG) and Balogun (0.34) are yet to score. Aubameyang is the main offender but the numbers suggest they should have at least three more goals than they have got. Their barren spells have been camouflaged by the scoring instincts of the supporting cast; Smith Rowe, with eight goals from an xG of 3.97, and Odegaard, with four from an xG of 1.38 have been particular overachievers.

Lacazette and Aubameyang in decline The numbers suggest Arsenal’s two experienced strikers are both in decline as scorers. Lacazette beat his xG in each of the previous five league seasons. Now he is slightly below it, averaging a goal every 321 minutes this season compared to one every 149 last season. He averaged 2.09 shots per 95 minutes last season, which was his lowest figure in seven campaigns, and that is down to 1.43 now. The Frenchman scored from 23 percent of his shots last season but that is only 13 percent now. His total of 10 shots on target only puts him fifth in the Arsenal squad, behind Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Saka and Odegaard. Aubameyang has a different profile. He has been prolific without always being clinical: while he convincingly beat his xG in 2019/20, he has underperformed it in three of the last four seasons. Some of his numbers are up a little this season – xG per 95 minutes from 0.40 to 0.55, shots per 95 from 2.18 to 2.97 – but way below his peak for Borussia Dortmund, with 4.29 shots per 90 and an xG per 95 of 1.02 in 2016/17. But in the Premier League’s official statistics, he has missed six big chances, compared to seven in the whole of last season.

Whereas he averaged a goal every 142 minutes in 2019/20, it is one every 241 since then. His return of a goal every 0.12 shots is his lowest in a league season and down on a peak of 0.32 in his first few months at Arsenal. Now Smith Rowe has taken over as Arsenal’s finest finisher, with a goal from every 0.30 of shots and directing 63 percent of his efforts on target. Martinelli has a higher xG per 95 (0.46) than Lacazette, despite playing in a wider role. Along with the ages of Lacazette and Aubameyang, their expiring contracts and Mikel Arteta’s fallout with the Gabonese striker, it explains why Arsenal are on the lookout for striking replacements. Arsenal links assessed Two of the names mooted are Basel’s Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic. Cabral’s goals came in a lesser league but his numbers are impressive: he scores every 104 minutes, with 16 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his shots on target. He averages 0.85 goals per 90 minutes. More data is available on Vlahovic because he plays in Serie A. The Serbian is beating his xG by a convincing amount for the second successive season, suggesting he is an excellent finisher. While his numbers are bolstered by penalties, he got 21 goals from an xG of 18.11 last season. Now he has 17 from an xG of 11.61. He is averaging 3.62 shots per 95 and an xG of 0.56, the sixth best among those who have played at least 1000 minutes.

Vlahovic has also had the most shots in the division, with 75. His 33 shots on target is more than Lacazette and Aubameyang have between them. He gets involved in the build-up play less than Lacazette, averaging 0.96 key passes per 95 minutes to the Frenchman’s 1.59, 2.62 shot-creating actions per 95 minutes to the older player’s 3.96 and having a pass completion rate of 71 percent, to 76. But Vlahovic represents more of a pure scorer. His average of a goal every 109 minutes, after one every 139 last season, is better even than Aubameyang has managed in a full season since leaving Dortmund. His average of 0.82 goals per 95 minutes is the third best in Serie A and better than Mohamed Salah (0.81), the runaway leader in the Premier League. Smith Rowe is the only Arsenal player in the top 22, Aubameyang their first striker in 32nd. It explains why Vlahovic looks the top target to inject goals into a forward line that has stopped firing.