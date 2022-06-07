The Republic of Ireland host Ukraine on Wednesday after a disappointing loss in Armenia last time out. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Republic of Ireland's defeat in Armenia was a bad watch. The elements didn't help but their toothless attack was there for all to see. Stephen Kenny's side are well-organised, but in attack they have massive issues creating chances.

Wins against lowly-ranked Lithuania, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan are to be expected, but in my book, Ukraine are streets clear of those sides. Ukraine have done themselves and their country proud over the last week, even though they did miss out on qualification for the World Cup. They were comfortably the better team in both games against Scotland and Wales, being a stellar goalkeeping performance away from Qatar.

If they reach those levels then they will make a mockery of the 23/10 available for an away win, but the last few games will likely have taken a lot out of them. Instead, I'll plump for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' which is priced generally at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet It is a bet that has landed in six of Ireland's last seven international games, and seven of their last 10 at home. Their lack of attacking firepower has contributed to that, and is likely to again here in what should be a low-scoring game.