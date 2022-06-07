Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our preview of Republic of Ireland v Ukraine with best bets
Our preview of Republic of Ireland v Ukraine with best bets

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:13 · TUE June 07, 2022

The Republic of Ireland host Ukraine on Wednesday after a disappointing loss in Armenia last time out. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 4/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Paddy Power's latest Sporting Life offer

The Republic of Ireland's defeat in Armenia was a bad watch.

The elements didn't help but their toothless attack was there for all to see.

Stephen Kenny's side are well-organised, but in attack they have massive issues creating chances.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: Premier Sports 2

Rep of Ireland 13/10 | Draw 2/1 | Ukraine 11/5

Wins against lowly-ranked Lithuania, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan are to be expected, but in my book, Ukraine are streets clear of those sides.

Ukraine have done themselves and their country proud over the last week, even though they did miss out on qualification for the World Cup.

They were comfortably the better team in both games against Scotland and Wales, being a stellar goalkeeping performance away from Qatar.

If they reach those levels then they will make a mockery of the 23/10 available for an away win, but the last few games will likely have taken a lot out of them.

Instead, I'll plump for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' which is priced generally at 4/5.

It is a bet that has landed in six of Ireland's last seven international games, and seven of their last 10 at home.

Their lack of attacking firepower has contributed to that, and is likely to again here in what should be a low-scoring game.

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 4/5 (General)

Score prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Ukraine (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1630 BST (07/06/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS