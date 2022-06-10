The odds for this one highlights that the bookmakers aren't really sure which way this game is going to go. While the hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats, they were on a run of eight game unbeaten heading into the latest international break.

While Scotland didn't reach the World Cup, they did at least bounce back with victory over Armenia to leave them top of the group at this very early stage.

The Republic of Ireland's Nations League campaign has been far from ideal with two losses leaving them bottom of Group 1 in League B. Defeats to Armenia and Ukraine have hardly provided ideal preparation for Scotland's visit on Saturday.

Given that uncertainty, there is little appeal in looking at the outright market for this one. Ireland had been in good form prior to the latest losses while Scotland were poor in defeat to Ukraine - a truly competitive fixture given the debate about the Nations League.

Scotland have avoided defeat in their last four away games with three of those - the competitive games - ending in victory. Both sides have a case for securing the three points on offer here.

However, one area that does provide interesting value is corners. Ireland have been consistent in this area and that makes some of the big prices on offer worth considering.

At a price of 9/4 with Sky Bet, we're taking REPUBLIC OF IRELAND 6+ CORNERS in this one. They have achieved this target on multiple occasions in recent games.

They have taken at least six corners in each of their last five games in all competitions. Those games were against Ukraine, Armenia, Lithuania, Belgium and Luxembourg so a similar level of opponent - with the game against Belgium showing they can do it against the top-level sides.

Scotland's opponents have taken at least six corners in three of their last five fixtures (Ukraine, Austria, Denmark). At a price of above 2/1, there is appeal in backing the hosts to hit that six marker again.

Republic of Ireland are still waiting for their first Nations League win - five draws and seven losses have come in their 12 efforts - and a test against Scotland will be a tricky one. Instead, CORNERS is where the best bet can be found.