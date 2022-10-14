Sporting Life
Reece James in action for England
Reece James World Cup doubt, set to to see knee specialist

By Sporting Life
14:50 · FRI October 14, 2022

Reece James could miss the World Cup after Chelsea head coach Graham Potter confirmed the right-back will see a specialist over the weekend.

The 22-year-old limped out of Tuesday’s Champions League win in Milan with a knee injury and now faces an anxious wait to gauge how bad the issue is.

Potter would not be drawn on how long James could be sidelined for but did offer an update.

“He is due to see a specialist over the weekend,” said Potter.

“So until we get that information there is not too much I can add unfortunately, the rest would just be speculation from my perspective.

“We need to just check, there is discomfort so we need to see a specialist, that is all I know.

“He spoke yesterday, felt not too bad, but again until you get these things checked from specialists, then we can find the way forward.

“We will wait and see, there is no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet.”

Ben White has been sensational for Arsenal this season
ALSO READ: England's new right-back?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

