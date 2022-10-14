The 22-year-old limped out of Tuesday’s Champions League win in Milan with a knee injury and now faces an anxious wait to gauge how bad the issue is.

Potter would not be drawn on how long James could be sidelined for but did offer an update.

“He is due to see a specialist over the weekend,” said Potter.

“So until we get that information there is not too much I can add unfortunately, the rest would just be speculation from my perspective.

“We need to just check, there is discomfort so we need to see a specialist, that is all I know.

“He spoke yesterday, felt not too bad, but again until you get these things checked from specialists, then we can find the way forward.

“We will wait and see, there is no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet.”