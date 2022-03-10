After a 19/10 winner in the first leg, Joe Rindl returns with another best bet and preview for Rangers' trip to Belgrade to face Red Star.

I successfully backed Rangers to win to nil against Red Star at Ibrox, as the Scottish champions put one foot in the last eight of the Europa League with a 3-0 win over their Serbian opponents. Since then Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have beaten Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish Cup over the weekend, setting up a semi-final showdown with Celtic. It means the Gers are unbeaten since losing the Old Firm derby 3-0 at the start of February, a run of eight wins and three draws - a stretch that included two matches against German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League round of 32. They have also kept a clean sheet in each of their past four matches.

Red Star won the expected goals (xG) battle last week 2.41-1.71, but more than 1.0 of their xG came from Aleksandar Katai’s missed penalty after 24 minutes, and a chance that followed in the immediate aftermath. Factor in game state - Rangers didn't need to push to create chances when 2-0 up after just 15 minutes - and it's a great example of why context is so important when looking at the bare xG numbers of a match. Red Star had created next to nothing when Ryan Jack tugged Mirko Ivanic in the box, and it would not surprise me if it was the same story on Thursday. The Belgrade side only just topped their group containing Braga, Midjtylland and Ludogorets Razgrad, scoring six times across six fixtures, while Rangers beat Dortmund over two legs in the previous round - there is a gulf in class between these teams. Add in to the mix that Rangers have not conceded in 374 minutes of football, and have kept four clean sheets in their eight home Europa League games this season and another shutout looks a good bet.

