Saturday's football blog recap: FA Cup and Sky Bet EFL coverage - updates, statistics and in-play betting tips

Saturday's football in the FA Cup fourth round and key Sky Bet EFL matches.
1700: That's all, folks!
Thanks for joining us for coverage once again, it started out fairly quietly but an exciting afternoon in the end.
Leicester, Norwich, Sheff United, Portsmouth and West Brom are all into the fifth round draw.
Coventry, Birmingham, Newcastle, Oxford, Reading, Cardiff, Southampton and Spurs all require replays.
The evening game is Hull v Chelsea, so we will leave you with our preview of that before leaving links to Sunday's tips. Do check it all out and keep it Sporting Life!
Hull v Chelsea
- 1730 GMT kick-off on BT Sport 1
Chelsea haven't lost an FA Cup tie away at lower league opposition for 12 years, but their form has been patchy at best of late and their away form, which was their strength, is now a concern.
They were lucky to win at Arsenal, played brilliantly at Tottenham but were also off the pace and bullied in defeats at Everton and Newcastle and were held at Brighton. So if there is a blueprint to beat Frank Lampard's side it seems to be to muscle them out of the reckoning.
Hull are the definition of average this season, midtable in the Sky Bet Championship with 11 wins and 11 defeats and having won three and lost three of their last six - they can turn it on at times and it's well within them to shock a Chelsea team that won't be at full strength.
It's a tricky assignment for Chelsea and they're certainly vulnerable on the strength of their performances in defeats to Southampton and Bournemouth, but it's just whether Hull can raise their game enough that is the big question.
Chelsea have struggled to find the net when teams defend deep on them and force them to break them down, but Hull and in particular Jared Bowen will offer a decent goal threat, and Chelsea have kept just two cleans sheets away from home all season. Hull can score but it may not be enough.
Best bet: Chelsea win & both teams to score at 2/1
Key stats
- Hull have won none of their 10 FA Cup games against Chelsea (D3 L7), losing most recently in the fifth round in February 2018, a 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
- In all competitions, Chelsea are unbeaten in 15 games against Hull, winning 13 and drawing two since a 3-0 defeat in October 1988.
- When playing outside the top-flight, Hull have been eliminated in their last 13 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents since winning 1-0 against West Ham United in February 1973 as a second-tier outfit.
- Chelsea have progressed from 49 of their last 51 FA Cup ties against non-Premier League sides, and haven’t lost away from home since March 2008, losing 1-0 to Barnsley.
- Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in four goals in his three FA Cup starts (2 goals, 2 assists), with all three starts coming against Championship opponents.
Sunday's FA Cup tips
Paul Higham picks out the best bets from Sunday's FA Cup action where Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool are all making an appearance. Take a look by clicking the image below...
1656: FULL-TIME - FA Cup results
- Brentford 0-1 Leicester
- Burnley 1-2 Norwich City (Pieters; Hanley, Drmic)
- Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City
- Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United (Besic, Norwood)
- Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United
- Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley (Close, Marquis, Curtis, Burgess; Woodrow, Chaplin)
- Reading 1-1 Cardiff City (Meite; Paterson)
- Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Boufal, Son)
- West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion (Townsend)
1654: FT Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City
Replay needed...at St Andrew's!
1652: Hull v Chelsea team news
Frank Lampard makes eight alterations as Chelsea take on Hull in the FA Cup fourth round.
Pedro and Marcos Alonso are among those brought in despite questions over their future, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi keeping their places.
Hull make four changes as Tom Eaves, Robbie McKenzie, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks come in.
1651: GOAL! Stoke 2-0 Swansea (McClean)
A third win in fourth for Michael O'Neill's Potters as James McClean confirms the win late on in the Sky Bet Championship.
1650: GOAL! Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley (Chaplin)
A consolation in added time. Six goals at Fratton Park!
1648: GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Boufal)
Gutting for Spurs as Sofiane Boufal nets an equaliser three minutes from time. Ings' cross was missed by Adams but Boufal produced a superb finish.
1645: Birmingham's top away day at... St Andrew's 👏
1642: RED CARD!
Reading are down to 10 men after McIntyre's thumping tackle on Paterson.
1640: Millwall 0-2 Sheff United
Chris Wilder's side heading into round five, Norwood rifling into the bottom corner after good build-up from the visitors.
1637: Joelinton denied...AGAIN!
1633: GOAL Portsmouth 4-1 Barnsley (Burgess)
Christian Burgess just about confirms the victory now for Pompey - and their place in the fifth round for the first time since 2010. What did they do that year? Only went and reached the final. Same again this time?
1631: RED CARD!
Up hill battle for West Brom as Semi Ajayi is shown a second yellow at the London Stadium.
1629: GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Norwich City (Pieters)
Dyche wanted a reaction and he has got one. Erik Pieters scores in successive FA Cup games with a great half-volley into the bottom corner. Came on, can they get another in the last 15 minutes?
1626: Lights out!
1624: Norwich finding their feet
After scoring two in quick succession, it is very nearly three at Burnley as Stiepermann plays a neat one-two before his effort is deflected just wide. After a difficult Premier League run, can this be the sort of game to kickstart a run?
Sean Dyche has seen enough, with a double attacking change - Vydra and Hendrick introduced in place of Wood and Cork.
1622: Southampton 0-1 Tottenham (Son)
Did you back the Price Boost? After having one ruled out in the first half, Son drills one into the corner after Lo Celso's fine ball.
Elsewhere, Portsmouth restore their two-goal lead thanks to Ronan Curtis.
1620: Any officials around?!
In Rotherham's away game at Peterborough, it looks like an official has an injury and the stadium announcer appeals for qualified officials to make themselves known.
1618: Triple goal alert
- Portsmouth 2-1 Barnsley: Woodrow pulls one back for the Tykes
- Stoke 1-0 Swansea: In the Championship, Clucas strikes against his former club and does an 'Adebayor' - runs to the other side of the field to celebrate in front of his own fans.
- Millwall 0-1 Sheff United: Mo Besic puts the Blades in front at The Den
1617: GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Norwich City (Drmic)
Hart parries and it falls nicely for Drmic to double the Canaries' lead. Two goals in four minutes for them.
1614: Newcastle denied!
Joelinton with a potential confidence-boosting goal, after one in the previous round against Rochdale, but the flag is raised for offside. D'oh!
1613: Southampton 0-0 Spurs: PRICE BOOSTS
- Son Heung-min to score the 1st goal - 8/1
- Both teams to score - 4/1
- Danny Ings to score the first goal - 13/2
1611: Burnley 0-1 Norwich City (Hanley)
A potentially confidence-boosting strike for the Canaries? Mario Vrancic with the free-kick and Grant Hanley rises highest to head past Joe Hart.
1608: Unsavoury scenes at Reading v Cardiff
Cardiff fans were accused of racist and homophobic chanting during the first half of their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Reading.
With play continuing and the score at 1-1 in the 26th minute, an announcement was made over the public address system for the "away fans" to desist with their chanting that was "not acceptable".
The two teams meet again in the Championship, this time at the Cardiff City Stadium, on Friday.
1607: Second halves...
...are getting back underway! Here's hoping for a few more goals 🤞
1550: HALF-TIME FA CUP SCORES
- Burnley 0-0 Norwich City
- Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City
- Millwall 0-0 Sheffield United
- Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United
- Portsmouth 2-0 Barnsley (Close, Marquis)
- Reading 1-1 Cardiff City (Meite; Paterson)
- Southampton 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion (Townsend)
1547: GOAL! Portsmouth 2-0 Barnsley (Marquis)
Two minutes into added time the hosts double their lead, John Marquis converting Steve Seddon's corner.
1544: London Stadium latest - 'West Ham terrible'
From a Hammers reporter...
Latest stats:
- Possession %: 51 v 49
- Attempts: 2 v 5
- On target: 0 v 2
- Corners: 1 v 3
1538: GOAL! Portsmouth 1-0 Barnsley (Close)
Sky Bet League One side take the lead against the Championship side. A brilliant take by Ben Close and a superb goal celebration GIF by Pompey to accompany it...
1536: CROSSBAR!
Another all Premier League clash is at Turf Moor - currently goalless between Burnley and Norwich. The hosts nearly went ahead though, as Ashley Westwood's corner was met by James Tarkowski and the England defender sent a header crashing against the upright.
Warning signs for the Canaries, who made seven changes for this afternoon's clash.
1533: Goal ruled out at St Mary's
Tottenham have the ball in the back of the net through Lo Celso. The Argentinian's shot took a deflection en route to goal and the South Korean was in an offside position. The visitors pushing for an opener though, can they get one before the break?
1528: So close for Sheffield United
Billy Sharp very nearly gives the Blades the lead at Millwall after being put through by Chris Basham. The United favourite rounded the goalkeeper and dispatches but James Brown brilliantly makes a goal-line clearance. Last-ditch defending at its finest.
1515: Latest from St Mary's
The all-Premier League clash between Southampton and Tottenham is still goalless.
Both have strongly-fielded teams and the hosts started well but Spurs growing into the game with Son nearly finding the back of the net. It was well worked and he found space but just dragged his effort past the post.
Elsewhere, in the St Andrew's derby between Coventry and Birmingham it remains goalless. Lulkas Jutkiewicz recently headed a good chance over for the, erm...visitors.
1511: West Ham 0-1 West Brom (Townsend)
Conor Townsend sends Slaven Bilic's side in front at the London Stadium, a great strike from the edge of the box, past Darren Randolph and into the far corner. David Moyes will not be pleased after sloppy play in the build-up by Carlos Sanchez and Issa Diop.
1508: GOAL! Reading 1-1 Cardiff (Meite)
The hosts soon get back on level terms as Yakou Meite sticks it past Alex Smithies after a long ball over the top from Charlie Adam. Route one at its best. He also gets a booking for his celebration, which was an emotional one after losing his father this week.
Game on!
1507: GOAL! Reading 0-1 Cardiff (Paterson)
In the all-Championship fixture at the Madjeski, the visitors take the lead. Josh Murphy's cross is headed down brilliantly by Aden Flint and Callum Paterson makes no mistake with the headed finish from six yards.
Get start for Neil Harris's men.
1505: Early goal in the Sky Bet EFL
Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to the Sky Bet Championship this week - but his focus cannot be questioned here as he takes less than two minutes to find the back of the net for Peterborough.
1500: KICK-OFF!
Here we go around the country - good luck with your teams and bets!
1455: ICYMI - ERIKSEN OUT
Christian Eriksen has been left out of Tottenham's squad to face Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round with the player close to sealing a £16.8m move to Inter Milan.
1450: Final preparations
1443: Tom's EFL picks
If you're still pondering, let our Sky Bet EFL expert Tom Carnduff help you decide...
1440: 20 to go!
Not long now to get your fancies in - get them submitted and let us know by tweeting @SportingLifeFC
1438: FULL-TIME - Brentford 0-1 Leicester
An 11/8 winner for us to get the day started as Leicester book their place in the fifth round of the competition thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Brentford.
Yours truly previewed the match and the expectation was that Brentford would run them close, tipping a one-goal tipping margin. Hopefilly more to come!
1435: Sporting Life Accumulator
We're looking at three winners in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday - enhanced to 14/1 with Sky Bet. Relief/hope as Sheffield United go strong. Click the image below to find out how to back it...
1429: Side-note - hope for Newcastle
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is in talks with two potential buyers, the PA news agency understands.
Talks between Ashley's representatives and a consortium assembled by Amanda Staveley, which includes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, have been ongoing for around four months, it has been revealed.
A second unnamed group is also in discussions over a prospective takeover, although neither has yet reached agreement with Ashley.
A report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed a £340million bid from Staveley's consortium is on the table and that a deal could be struck within weeks.
However, sources close to the talks, while acknowledging they have taken place, have expressed caution. There has been no official comment from the club.
Ashley is currently out of the country and is understood to be less than impressed that details of the negotiations have been made public.
It is not the first time Staveley has tried to buy the club. Ashley broke off talks with her PCP Capital Partners in January 2018, accusing her of wasting his time, with Tyneside gripped by the saga.
Newcastle have been for sale for much of the Sports Direct owner's near-13 years at the helm, but a series of interested parties - former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon among them - have failed to prise it from his grasp.
Ashley has insisted that any deal must be done in private, a point he made forcefully in a rare interview last year.
He said: "The reality is with these deals that once it gets out, if it's not done, it's probably not going to get done."
Ashley, despite the scepticism of some fans, is keen to sell, but crucially, he does not have to and that means he is likely to hold out for the right buyer and the right deal.
Newcastle v Oxford
Nabil Bentaleb makes his debut for the Magpies...
1422: Our 3pm previews
Millwall v Sheffield United
Chris Wilder did not shy away from the fact he was going to make 11 changes for the last round and it would be no shock to see him do the same here.
Premier League survival - and beyond - is their priority and, barring a mega disaster in the second half of the season, you would think the former is a given now.
After the success of the Blades this season in the top flight, it would be good to see them put a run together and really go for it in this competition. After all, they can beat anyone on their day.
But this one will probably be the chance for fringe players to get a run out like in that narrow 2-1 win over Fylde and in Millwall they face one of the Championship's form teams under Gary Rowett and at The Den they will certainly be encouraging their men to get one over superior opposition.
They last met in Bermondsey 18 months ago, with Sheff United edging them 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.
Millwall have lost just one of their last 14, so backing them in a draw no bet at just over 7/5 would not be a terrible shout, but the odds at just under even money for both teams scoring looks worth adding to your BTTS coupon.
Both teams have scored in seven of Sheff United's 12 away games in the league this term, and in other competitions their 'cup team' have conceded to Blackburn, Sunderland and Fylde.
Best bet: BTTS at 19/20 (General)
Key stats
- This will be the third FA Cup encounter between Millwall and Sheffield United, with the other two coming in 1895 and 1914; the Blades progressed from both ties.
- Sheffield United won their last away visit to Millwall, a 3-2 win in the Championship in September 2018; none of the last 18 meetings between the sides at Millwall have ended as a draw.
- Since 1992-93, Millwall have eliminated seven Premier League teams from the FA Cup – no side who haven’t played in the Premier League themselves has done so more.
- Sheffield United have won their last four FA Cup ties against Championship opposition, most recently in the fourth round in 2017-18 against Preston.
- Sheffield United's Callum Robinson has scored five goals in four FA Cup starts, though four of those goals have come against non-league opponents (three vs Havant & Waterlooville, one vs AFC Fylde).
Newcastle v Oxford
Newcastle needed a replay to get past Sky Bet League One Rochdale in round three and they face Karl Robinson's Oxford who are pushing for promotion this term.
Like most facing superior opposition, they have little to lose and plenty to gain so Newcastle will have to be on their game and changes to their XI, in a squad already hit by injury, could cause further disruption.
Steve Bruce's side conceded to Rochdale in both legs and Oxford have the quality to do the same. Attacker Marcus Browne, who arrived on loan from Middlesbrough earlier this month, has scored one goal in three appearances and possesses a threat.
The 22-year-old, who had been featuring for Jonathan Woodgate's side this term, averages over two shots per game for the U's and he will be keen to impress again for Robinson's men. At the anytime price available, he is a tempting scorer to back against Boro's north-east rivals.
Best bet: Marcus Browne to score anytime at 13/2
Key stats
- Newcastle United and Oxford United have only faced in the FA Cup once previously, with the U’s winning 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium in the fourth round in 2016-17.
- Newcastle last hosted Oxford for a match in May 1993 in the second-tier, winning 2-1 under Kevin Keegan via goals from Lee Clark and Andy Cole.
- Newcastle haven’t reached the FA Cup fifth round since the 2005-06 season, going out at the fourth round stage on six occasions since then.
- Oxford are looking to progress to the FA Cup fifth round for only the seventh time in their history, last doing so in the 2016-17 season when they eliminated Newcastle at the fourth round stage.
- Newcastle manager Steve Bruce hasn’t faced Oxford since April 2001, when his Wigan side won 3-2 in a third-tier match.
Southampton v Tottenham
Spurs return to St Mary's less than a month after losing to Ralph Hasenhuttl's men and they will be seeking revenge.
With Jose Mourinho making no bones about his desire to go far in this competition, it is hard to look away from the visitors for this one.
Another interesting contest will be Mourinho coming face to face with the Southampton coaching member of staff who he called an 'idiot' after his booking.
With his intentions (we actually tipped them in our outright preview) he should field a strong side and, even though Hasenhuttl's side have improved drastically in the last couple of months, they still cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in the league.
Spurs want success and Mourinho wants it fast, so two goals for the hosts - with Dele Alli, Heung-min Son and co. stepping up in Harry Kane's absence - en route to the fifth round at a tasty 11/10 price is worth taking for us.
Best bet: Spurs to score 2+ goals at 11/10
Key stats
- Southampton last faced Spurs in the FA Cup during the 2002-03 season, winning 4-0 in the third round – Saints went on to reach the final that season.
- Spurs have lost their last two away matches against Southampton, losing in the Premier League in March 2019 and January 2020.
- Since returning to the Premier League in 2012-13, Southampton have lost six of their eight FA Cup ties against fellow top-flight opponents (W2).
- Spurs’ Erik Lamela has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six FA Cup starts (3 goals, 4 assists), scoring their second goal in the 2-1 replay win over Middlesbrough in the third round.
- In his entire managerial career, Spurs boss José Mourinho has only lost two games against an opponent in the same calendar month once previously, losing two Champions League games against Real Madrid in February 2002 as FC Porto manager.
West Ham v West Brom
A tie full of intrigue as Slaven Bilic returns to his old side with his promotion-chasing Baggies, but as with so many of these games a lot will depend on the team sheets when they drop.
Just how strong will Bilic go as his West Brom side have been labouring of late and they badly need a kick-start in their Sky Bet Championship form a lot more than a run in the FA Cup right now.
You can make a case for and against both of these and it all depends on how their respective managers will line-up. David Moyes knows a deep FA Cup run can only enhanced his claims to stay longer than his 18 month contract but his side are also hanging precariously just above the relegation zone.
It would be close if both sides go strong, it would be close if both sides play a second string, but if it's a combination of the two then West Ham would have the edge, and as hosts they're a bit more likely to go strong for this one. Re-jigged sides often result in a lack of fluidity, cohesion, and ultimately goals.
Best bet: West Ham to win and Under 3.5 Goals in match at 6/4
Key stats
- This is the 10th FA Cup meeting between West Ham and West Brom, last facing in February 2015 in the fifth round, a 4-0 win for the Baggies.
- West Brom have won none of their last nine away matches against West Ham (D6 L3), with all games coming in the Premier League between 2005 and 2018.
- West Ham haven’t lost a home FA Cup match against a team from outside the Premier League since January 1997, a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham; they are unbeaten in 12 since (W10 D2), winning the last eight in a row.
- West Brom manager Slaven Bilic hasn’t managed against West Ham since leaving the club in November 2017 – his only previous FA Cup match at London Stadium was as Hammers boss in January 2017, a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.
- West Ham manager David Moyes is looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since leaving Everton at the end of 2012-13, failing with Man Utd in 2013-14, Sunderland in 2016-17 and the Hammers during 2017-18
1415: TEAM NEWS
- Southampton v Tottenham
No Christian Erisken for Spurs as Jose Mourinho shows his intent by fielding a strong side, three changes in total.
Gunn, Danso and Ings come back in for Southampton.
- Millwall v Sheff United
After mass changes in the third round, Chris Wilder keeps it stronger this time around. Even so, there's five changes from Tuesday's league defeat to Man City. Five also for Millwall
- West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Slaven Bilic goes with a strong team to face his former club, as does David Moyes with Albian Ajeti partnering Sebastian Haller in a front two.
1400: GOOD AFTERNOON 🏆
It's FA Cup day!
Welcome to our live coverage of Saturday's football. I am George Pitts, here to keep you company for what should hopefully be an exciting afternoon with plenty more upsets.
The early kick-off at Griffin Park currently sees Leicester 1-0 up against Sky Bet Championship outfit Brentford, while on Friday Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR to reach round five while Derby were held at Northampton.
This afternoon's fixtures are as follows:
- Burnley v Norwich City
- Coventry City v Birmingham City
- Millwall v Sheffield United
- Newcastle United v Oxford United
- Portsmouth v Barnsley
- Reading v Cardiff City
- Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
- Hull City v Chelsea (1730 kick-off)
We will provide updates, goal flashes, statistics, the odd in-play tip and much more.
Get in touch with your fancies by tweeting @SportingLifeFC or @GeorgePitts_
Now, onto some team news...
P.S Don't forget to enter your Super 6 predictions!
Odds correct at time of publication on 25/01/20
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
