Real Betis and Valencia meet in the final of the Copa del Rey in Seville. Liam Kelly provides a best bet for the game, expecting a nervy affair.

Estadio La Cartuja hosts this year's edition of the Spanish cup final, as close to home advantage as you can get for a neutral venue for Real Betis. The geographical consequences of this tie being played in Seville might play more of a part in this final than many would think. Not only are Betis based in the city it is decided in, but the local start time is 10pm as a result of the searing heat in the south of the country.

Playing conditions can be generally be taken for granted, but these things can take their toll on players, and that's without accounting for a pitch that was below standard when used in EURO 2020. It is a small part of the reason that UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal here. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Moreover, Valencia are a pretty poor attacking side when looking at the numbers. They've scored just 13 goals across their last 14 league matches, averaging 0.90 expected goals for (xGF) per game during that period.

In eight of those games, Valencia have failed to breach the 1.00 xGF mark. There is some encouragement in the way Valencia have defended recently, though. Conceding just six goals from 8.7 expected goals against (xGA) in their last eight matches is a sign that they enter this in fairly decent form, even if they lost rather convincingly to rivals Villarreal with a weakened team last time out. Real Betis, on the other hand, started an almost full-strength side in their extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Elche on Tuesday night, a severe blow to their Champions League qualification aspirations.

In regard to the selection, the prospect of Manuel Pellegrini's side being involved in a low-scoring game was much harder to fathom earlier in the season than it is now. After being the early entertainers of the campaign, Betis have settled in to a solid team. They've conceded just three goals in their last six La Liga fixtures, mainly involved in matches short on chances. It's easy to see how this final, a massive match for both the teams participating, could become a nervy affair. With neither side willing to hand an advantage to their opponents in the biggest game of the season thus far, backing two goals or less is the way to go.

