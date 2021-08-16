Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading handed six-point deduction for breaching EFL’s financial regulations

By Sporting Life
18:03 · WED November 17, 2021

Reading have been hit with a six-point deduction for breaking the English Football League’s financial regulations.

The Sky Bet Championship club has also had a further six-point deduction suspended after admitting to breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

An EFL statement read: “Reading Football Club has been deducted six points from this season’s (2021/22) points tally, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 2022/23 Season, after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

“It follows a review of the financial submission from the club for the four-year period 2017/18 to 2020/21 where it was determined the club had recorded a loss of £57.8million, £18.8m in excess of the £39.0m Upper Loss Threshold.”

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

Reading said they had accepted the points deduction and that owner Dai Yongge remained “wholeheartedly committed to the club”.

A club statement read: “The breach of regulations was calculated across a period of four years, two of which were unavoidably yet significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there are undeniably extenuating and unforeseeable circumstances that have contributed to this breach, we accept this to be a fair and reasonable punishment and will learn the lessons from our recent past which have resulted in this deduction.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the EFL for their co-operation, professionalism and positive, open dialogue throughout this process.”

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Reading have now dropped from 16th to 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

The Royals, who were placed under a transfer embargo in 2018, must now stick to a strict EFL-imposed business plan in order to avoid incurring another six-point penalty.

The EFL added: “The club has also agreed to adhere to a Business Plan focused on a number of financial targets, including controlling player-related expenditure, with the objective of moving the club towards P&S compliance in forthcoming reporting periods.

“The decision is final and not subject to appeal, with the Championship league table being amended with immediate effect.”

Fellow Championship side Derby, handed a 12-point deduction for going into administration in September, were given a further nine-point penalty on Tuesday for breaking the EFL’s accounting rules.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS