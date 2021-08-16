Reading have been hit with a six-point deduction for breaking the English Football League’s financial regulations.

The Sky Bet Championship club has also had a further six-point deduction suspended after admitting to breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules. An EFL statement read: “Reading Football Club has been deducted six points from this season’s (2021/22) points tally, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 2022/23 Season, after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules. “It follows a review of the financial submission from the club for the four-year period 2017/18 to 2020/21 where it was determined the club had recorded a loss of £57.8million, £18.8m in excess of the £39.0m Upper Loss Threshold.”

Reading said they had accepted the points deduction and that owner Dai Yongge remained “wholeheartedly committed to the club”. A club statement read: “The breach of regulations was calculated across a period of four years, two of which were unavoidably yet significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “While there are undeniably extenuating and unforeseeable circumstances that have contributed to this breach, we accept this to be a fair and reasonable punishment and will learn the lessons from our recent past which have resulted in this deduction. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the EFL for their co-operation, professionalism and positive, open dialogue throughout this process.”

