Reading given suspended three-point penalty

The Royals have been found to be in violation of EFL regulations with regards to their wage bill, resulting in a second points deduction this season.
Reading had received a one-point deduction at the start of the season over a failure to pay player wages on time, with a further three points deduction suspended at the time.
Owner Dai Yangge had been fined £10,000 and given an order to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account, in an attempt to avoid further breaches.
He has failed to do so, resulting in a second points deduction for the club.
A statement from the club read:"Last month, the club received a one-point penalty in relation to breaches of Regulation 64.7 of the EFL Regulations (relating to three instances of late payment of player wages), with a further three-point suspended penalty to be applied should the club fail to pay players' wages on time on any further occasion before 30 June 2024, or should the deposit payment fail to be paid.
The points deduction will now be applied to our League One total with immediate effect."
Ruben Selles's side now sit 21st in League One with two points after six games, level with Wigan Athletic inside the relegation zone.
