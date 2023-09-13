Reading given suspended three-point penalty

The Royals have been found to be in violation of EFL regulations with regards to their wage bill, resulting in a second points deduction this season.

Reading had received a one-point deduction at the start of the season over a failure to pay player wages on time, with a further three points deduction suspended at the time. Owner Dai Yangge had been fined £10,000 and given an order to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account, in an attempt to avoid further breaches. He has failed to do so, resulting in a second points deduction for the club.

Club statement | A suspended three-point penalty has been triggered and will now be applied to our League One total with immediate effect.



