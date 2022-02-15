Six-time winners Bayern Munich have been formidable in the Champions League this season. They face Austrian champions RB Salzburg in the round of 16 and Joe Rindl has the best bet.

Another year, another knockout appearance for Bayern Munich. This is the 19th successive season the German giants have reached the last 16, making it this time around with a 100% winning record in Group E. Bayern cruised to their six group-stage victories in style, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three against Barcelona, Benfica and Dynamo Kiev respectively. Julian Nagelsmann’s side are amongst the favourites to lift the Champions League this term - 7/2 outright winners with most bookies - and are best priced at 1/12 to progress to the quarter-finals. The six-time winners may have suffered a blip domestically last time out, losing 4-1 to Bochum, a team they beat 7-0 in the reverse fixture, though they still remain six points clear of rivals Borussia Dortmund. Expect some unfamiliar faces. Sven Ulreich is likely to start in goal with Manuel Neuer out with a knee injury, but Bayern should still be too much for their opponents on Wednesday night.

Red Bull Salzburg are the first Austrian team to reach the Champions League knockout rounds having finished second in Group D, one point behind winners Lille. Die Rotten Bullen were at one stage cruising into the last 16, picking up seven points from their first three fixtures. But, after back-to-back defeats to Lille and Wolfsburg, their hopes were quickly extinguishing with the side needing a point against Seville in their final match to advance. They’d get all three. Young midfielder Noah Okafor was the hero in December, scoring the game's only goal and sparking wild celebrations.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle, 33, has seen his side excel domestically, Salzburg are top of the Austrian Bundesliga by 14 points, with a ninth successive top-flight crown on the horizon. Bayern Munich, though, are a different gravy. The pair faced off in the group stages last season, with the Germans winning both matchups and scoring nine goals in the process.

Bayern should be backed with confidence, even on the road. Indeed, the Bavarians are unbeaten in 21 away matches in the Champions League. Their dominance is breathtaking. They’ve won 25 of their 31 matches this season including 10 of their past 12. As for best bets, I really like the look of HT/FT BAYERN MUNICH/BAYERN MUNICH at 13/12 (General). CLICK HERE to back Bayern Munich half-time/full-time with Sky Bet The visitors have been ahead at the break in 14 of their 22 league matches this term, running out eventual winners in all of those matches. It’s a figure which is also skewed in favour of away games. Eight of those half-time/full-time doubles have come from Bayern’s 11 fixtures on the road. While in Europe, half-time/full-time came through in five of their six group-stage matches. It’s a bet I will be making with confidence.

RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich best bets and score prediction 1.5pts HT/FT Bayern Munich/Bayern Munich at 13/12 (General) Score prediction: RB Salzburg 0-3 Bayern Munich (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (15/02/21)