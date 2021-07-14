Manchester United: Rashford due to miss the first two months of the season

The surgery means the forward could be out until October, meaning new signing Jadon Sancho may be guaranteed a little more game time a little earlier than he might have expected.

Rashford initially declined the surgery in order to help England throughout Euro 2020 , but the Manchester United striker looks to have taken the decision to fix the long-term problem that has been causing him problems since November.

After a somewhat disappointing end to the season at club level, Manchester United losing to Villarreal on penalties in the final of the UEFA Europa League, Rashford was used sparingly by Gareth Southgate throughout Euro 2020, not starting a game for the Three Lions.

The United forward did make five appearances from the bench however, including in the final, when he was brought on towards the end of extra-time in order to take a penalty in the shoot-out.

Rashford's penalty miss meant it was two shoot-out defeats in the space of two months for the England man, but he will be hoping to be back in time for the beginning of Manchester United's Champions League campaign.