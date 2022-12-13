Sporting Life
Mick Beale will be hoping to make a fast start at Rangers
Rangers v Hibs tips: Scottish Premiership best bets and preview

By George Gamble
11:48 · TUE December 13, 2022

The Scottish Premiership gets back under way and new Rangers boss Michael Beale will hope to get off to the perfect start against Hibs. George Gamble has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Rangers v Hibs

2pts Rangers -1.5 Asian handicap at 88/100 (William Hill)

New Rangers manager Michael Beale takes the reins in domestic action for the first time when his side welcomes struggling Hibernian to Ibrox and he’ll be confident of getting off to the perfect start.

Hibs welcomed the enforced season break with open arms after losing all of their final three games leading up to the World Cup, two of which came to nil and boss Lee Johnson will hope that his men are refreshed and can show more going forward than they have in recent matches.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 3/10 | Draw 9/2 | Away 7/2

You should never read too much into friendlies but the 3-0 win over a different looking Bayer Leverkusen showed us that he wants to play attacking football and allow his forward players to play with freedom.

Beale was quoted after the match saying: "I just don't want the forwards to be where their opponents want them to be. I want them to be playing in combination, playing closer together.”

He’s also said that he wants to change the mentality and whilst many of these alterations will of course take time to be implemented fully, they can take a step forward by putting a beating on a Hibernian outfit that are really struggling.

Hibs are languishing in the bottom half of the table and they come into this one having lost four of their prior five Premiership outings. If the visitors are to cause a shock and claim victory, they’re realistically going to try and score at least twice. However, that’s something they have only managed once across their eight away games.

Rangers have successfully scored in every single home game so far and have managed to hit the back of the net at least twice in six of eight such matches. They score with regularity and it can be argued that Hibs represent an ideal opposition to claim an all important win and in style.

The visitors have drawn blanks in two of their previous three league outings and it would not be a surprise to see them fail to score again here. They’ll be focused on tightening up defensively but that should play into the Glaswegian outfit’s hands.

As such, backing RANGERS to cover a -1.5 ASIAN HANDICAP looks a standout pick.

Rangers v Hibs best bets and score prediction

  2pts Rangers -1.5 Asian handicap at 88/100 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Rangers 3-0 Hibs (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1130 GMT (13/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

