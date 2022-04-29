Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ralf Rangnick has only lost once but is already being criticised
Ralf Rangnick is the new Austria manager

Ralf Rangnick: Austria appoint Manchester United interim boss

By Sporting Life
15:44 · FRI April 29, 2022

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will become Austria’s national team manager at the end of the season.

The German was placed in charge of the Old Trafford giants for the remainder of the 2021-22 season following the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag will come in as permanent United successor this summer, when it has been confirmed Rangnick will become manager of Austria.

But the 63-year-old will continue to work with the Red Devils in the advisory role agreed when he took interim charge.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.”

Rangnick will start his two-year consultancy at the end of the season alongside his new position with Austria.

Holding parallel roles was always an option as part of United’s agreement with the German, who the PA news agency understands has been supported by the club throughout the interview process.

Rangnick, who will be assisted by Lars Kornetka with the national team, has been handed an initial two-year deal that will automatically be extended by a further two years if Austria qualify for Euro 2024.

“It’s an honour for me to take on the role of team boss,” Rangnick said.

“I’m particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”

Erik ten Hag has reportedly reached an agreement to become Manchester United boss
ALSO READ: What will Ten Hag bring to Man Utd?

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS