It is not yet clear if the Chelsea winger will return to play any further part in the World Cup.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first," said England manager Gareth Southgate after the 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday.

"We want to give him that space and we will see over the next few days how that develops."

Sterling was expected to be among Gareth Southgate’s substitutes at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening.

He scored in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Group B finale over Wales.

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

