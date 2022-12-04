Sporting Life
Raheem Sterling will again be important for Gareth Southgate

Raheem Sterling misses England v Senegal due to family matter

By Sporting Life
17:56 · SUN December 04, 2022

Raheem Sterling will miss England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal.

The Chelsea winger was expected to be among Gareth Southgate’s substitutes at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening but he will be absent as he deals with a family matter.

Sterling scored in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Group B finale over Wales.

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

