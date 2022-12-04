The Chelsea winger was expected to be among Gareth Southgate’s substitutes at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening but he will be absent as he deals with a family matter.

Sterling scored in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Group B finale over Wales.

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

World Cup: More from Sporting Life