Sheffield United can take a huge step towards the play-offs with victory over QPR on Friday. Tom Carnduff picks out two best bets.

The pressure is firmly on Sheffield United in this contest as they know the importance of victory for their play-off hopes. The Blades sit sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table with a three-point cushion to those below them. While it's not a must win, they won't want to allow others the opportunity on the final day. They have a superior goal difference to all the others in the running, but a win here means the majority will need big wins on the final day. It's in United's hands and QPR's recent form gives hope to a win. While Mark Warburton's side are technically still in the running, it's incredibly unlikely that they sneak the final play-off spot on final day.

These two played each other very recently - the Blades winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane at the beginning of April. It could well be another low scorer here - under 2.5 goals has won in seven of Sheffield United's last eight. The issue with looking at the outright market is that there hasn't been enough consistency about Paul Heckingbottom's side to hold confidence in taking them at odds-on. They have won three of their last seven with no win coming in their last six on the road. The situation is with them here given their position in the standings but there is no interest in looking at the result with the prices on offer. Instead, my eye was immediately caught on the 11/4 available for MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE TO SCORE ANYTIME. He's netted ten times across the course of the season so far. CLICK HERE to back Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime with Sky Bet That includes finding the net when the Blades drew at Bristol City over the Easter Weekend. He would then follow it up by assisting the only goal of the game as they beat Cardiff last time out. Over his last ten Championship contests, the Wolves loanee has posted a total of 27 shots. Alongside that, he's averaged 0.35 xG per outing - for comparison Billy Sharp has had 0.40 across the entire season.

He should have opportunities to strike. QPR have conceded an average of 1.42 xGA per outing across their last ten at home - with 1.59 xGA across their previous ten both home and away. While the Blades have been involved in low scorers, they have tallied 1.33 xGF over the same period. While it's been 1.16 xGF for the past ten away, the opposition defence should see them go above it. In case it's a brace performance as he did against Swansea, it's also worth a small play on GIBBS-WHITE TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Morgan Gibbs-White to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet There is little appeal in going for the outright result in this one but the Blades should be able to edge it given the circumstances. Instead, with two decent prices on offer, it's worth backing GIBBS-WHITE to do the scoring.

QPR v Sheffield United best bets and score prediction 1pt Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime at 11/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

0.5pts Morgan Gibbs-White to score 2+ goals at 19/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1910 BST (27/04/22)