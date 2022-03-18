QPR will try and reverse their slump in form as they take on bottom club Peterborough United in Sunday’s early Championship match in front of the TV cameras.

Only a win will keep Rangers in the top six this weekend, the pressure will be on with their play-off rivals all playing 24 hours earlier and hoping to put down a marker.

Mark Warburton’s side have struggled lately, a feeling which is seemingly matched by many of the Championship’s high-flyers, with no single team able to worry top two Fulham and Bournemouth.

QPR have two wins from their past nine and though they were impressive against Luton in a 2-1 come-from-behind win last weekend, they were deservedly beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest in midweek (2.42 - 1.47 xG).

Will their easiest fixture on paper - at home to the team bottom of the Championship - be the match where the London club refind their form and make their final play-off push?