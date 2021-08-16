Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet as Bournemouth look to turn their form around at QPR on Monday afternoon in the Championship.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Twenty-two days. QPR will host promotion-chasers Bournemouth on Monday night having not played a football match in just over three weeks. A Covid outbreak at the west London club caused the cancellation of recent fixtures against Sheffield United and Swansea City. Before their enforced hiatus, Rangers had won three out of their past four matches and five of their last seven. Mark Warburton’s side had found the winning formula, even in their surprise 2-0 loss to Stoke last time out, they won the expected goals battle 2.77 to 1.82.

If that Stoke game was seven days ago, I’d urge punters to look beyond the league table and back an in-form QPR. But with such a long break potentially affecting match fitness, it’s so hard to pin down just how good the home side will be. Beat the Cherries and win their two games in hand and the Londoners could, in theory, leapfrog their opponents.

As for Bournemouth, their promotion hunt is in danger of stalling. Scott Parker’s side had the chance to go top at the end of November but surrendered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Derby County. Ever since the Cherries have stuttered. They have now gone six games without a win having drawn three and lost three. Even the underlying data suggests a slump. Bournemouth’s last three games have seen them comfortably beaten in the expected goals battle.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

QPR will wait to see whether Lyndon Dykes, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah, Moses Odubajo and Sam McCallum have recovered from injury during the enforced break. While the availability of Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay is not yet known at the time of writing. QPR’s general price to win of 9/5 will appeal to many even with so many uncertainties surrounding this fixture. But I'm going to avoid any unknowns and dip into the player markets, backing DOMINIC SOLANKE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/8. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Solanke to score anytime with Sky Bet

Bournemouth may be struggling, but their main striker remains in fine form. The former Liverpool forward has scored 17 goals in 24 appearances this season, netting five goals across his last seven games. Solanke averages an xG of 0.72 per game and has scored 42 percent of his side's goals this season, finding the net in seven of his past 11. CLICK HERE for Dominic Solanke's full Infogol profile Even if Bournemouth do lose, should QPR’s defenders be lacking any match sharpness, expect Solanke to profit.

QPR v Bournemouth best bets and score prediction 1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Score prediction: QPR 3-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 25/1) Odds correct at 2130 GMT (23/12/21)