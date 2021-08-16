Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Readind v Bournemouth, including best bet and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview for QPR v Bournemouth

QPR v Bournemouth tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
22:17 · THU December 23, 2021

Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet as Bournemouth look to turn their form around at QPR on Monday afternoon in the Championship.

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Twenty-two days. QPR will host promotion-chasers Bournemouth on Monday night having not played a football match in just over three weeks.

A Covid outbreak at the west London club caused the cancellation of recent fixtures against Sheffield United and Swansea City.

Before their enforced hiatus, Rangers had won three out of their past four matches and five of their last seven. Mark Warburton’s side had found the winning formula, even in their surprise 2-0 loss to Stoke last time out, they won the expected goals battle 2.77 to 1.82.

Tipping record Premier League

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Monday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

QPR 19/10 | Draw 12/5 | Bournemouth 7/5

If that Stoke game was seven days ago, I’d urge punters to look beyond the league table and back an in-form QPR.

But with such a long break potentially affecting match fitness, it’s so hard to pin down just how good the home side will be.

Beat the Cherries and win their two games in hand and the Londoners could, in theory, leapfrog their opponents.

Download the Sporting Life app now

As for Bournemouth, their promotion hunt is in danger of stalling.

Scott Parker’s side had the chance to go top at the end of November but surrendered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Derby County. Ever since the Cherries have stuttered.

They have now gone six games without a win having drawn three and lost three.

Even the underlying data suggests a slump. Bournemouth’s last three games have seen them comfortably beaten in the expected goals battle.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

QPR will wait to see whether Lyndon Dykes, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah, Moses Odubajo and Sam McCallum have recovered from injury during the enforced break.

While the availability of Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay is not yet known at the time of writing.

QPR’s general price to win of 9/5 will appeal to many even with so many uncertainties surrounding this fixture.

But I'm going to avoid any unknowns and dip into the player markets, backing DOMINIC SOLANKE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/8.

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page for more videos, analysis and stats

Bournemouth may be struggling, but their main striker remains in fine form. The former Liverpool forward has scored 17 goals in 24 appearances this season, netting five goals across his last seven games.

Solanke averages an xG of 0.72 per game and has scored 42 percent of his side's goals this season, finding the net in seven of his past 11.

Even if Bournemouth do lose, should QPR’s defenders be lacking any match sharpness, expect Solanke to profit.

QPR v Bournemouth best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Score prediction: QPR 3-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)

Odds correct at 2130 GMT (23/12/21)

Fred and Alex Tellas celebrate
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's preview of Newcastle and Man United, including best bet and score prediction

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS