PSG vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Only three points separates Borussia Dortmund at the top of Group F and Newcastle at the foot, no wonder it was dubbed the Group of death. Defeat for Newcastle could end their Champions League campaign, depending on the result in Milan. A loss here would leave them five points behind Paris Saint-Germain, so returning to Tyneside with at least a share of the spoils is crucial for Eddie Howe’s men. As the odds suggest, that isn’t realistic.

Newcastle head to the French capital with a list of absentees potentially 12 players long. The Magpies stopped the rot with an emphatic 4-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend but face a side that have only lost once on home soil this campaign, winning their last six on the spin scoring 20 in the process and keeping five clean sheets.

What are the best bets? The dynamic of the clash lends itself to cards, as does the referee appointment. Szymon Marciniak is the man in the middle, and he has brandished five cards in each of the Champions League games he has overseen so far.

Sean Longstaff at the San Siro

At 13/2, SEAN LONGSTAFF’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD is too large to ignore, the same bet is as short as 3/1 with other firms. CLICK HERE to back Sean Longstaff to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder has picked up four cards this campaign, all of which have come in his last eight appearances.

BuildABet @ 90/1 Sean Longstaff to be shown a card

Achraf Hakimi to be shown a card

Anthony Gordon to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Anthony Gordon contests a referee's decision against Man City

If cards are going to be plentiful, as I expect, it is worth having a few arrows in the player card market. At 90/1, Achraf Hakimi and Anthony Gordon are worth combining with Longstaff. The pair both had their names taken in the reverse. Gordon is just as lethal at drawing the bookings as he is at picking them up.

Team news Warren Zaire-Emery is still unavailable following the injury he picked up on international duty. He joins Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Pereira and Marquinhos in the treatment room. Luis Enrique could name an unchanged side from the one that beat Monaco 5-2.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe is sweating on the fitness of Sean Longstaff but the midfielder should be fit to start. Upfront, Alexander Isak should be flanked by Gordon and Miguel Almiron.

Predicted line-ups PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe. Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Match facts Paris Saint-Germain’s only previous encounter with Newcastle was in their first 4-1 defeat on MD2 of this season’s UEFA Champions League. It was their heaviest defeat in their first game against an opponent in the competition since losing 3-0 to Chelsea in September 2004.

In all European competition, Newcastle have only won one of seven away games in France (D2 L4), with that win a 4-0 victory in Sochaux in November 2004 in the UEFA Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain have lost six of their last eight matches against English sides in the UEFA Champions League (W2), including each of the last two versus Manchester City (1-2) and Newcastle (1-4). They’ve never previously lost three consecutive matches against English sides in European competition.

After their 4-1 victory at St. James’ Park, Newcastle could become the first team to win home and away against Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League group stage campaign since CSKA Moscow in 2004-05.

Paris Saint-Germain have lost two of their last three games in the UEFA Champions League (W1), including a defeat against Milan last time out. The French side haven’t lost consecutive group stage matches in the same campaign in the competition since 2004-05, when they were managed by Vahid Halilhodzic (0-3 v Chelsea and 0-2 v CSKA Moscow in September 2004).

Newcastle are yet to score away from home in the UEFA Champions League, drawing 0-0 with Milan on MD1 and losing away to Borussia Dortmund last time out (0-2). They’ve only attempted 16 shots across those two games, while their expected goals total stands at just 0.83 from the two combined.

Paris Saint-Germain have only allowed seven open play sequences of 10+ passes from their opponents in the UEFA Champions League this season – the fewest of any team. Indeed, Luis Enrique’s team have the lowest PPDA average (opposition passes per defensive action) of any team in the competition in 2023-24 (8.5).

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé has been involved in seven goals in 12 UEFA Champions League appearances against English sides, scoring five and assisting two. However, just one of those five goals has come in a home match (against Man City for Monaco in March 2017).

Seven different Newcastle players have scored or assisted a goal in the UEFA Champions League this season (four scorers, three assisters), while all seven of those came in the reverse fixture against Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé leads all players in the UEFA Champions League this season for progressive carries of 10+ metres (43). Indeed, he has progressed the ball further upfield via carries than any other winger in the competition in 2023-24 (808 metres).