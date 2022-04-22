Blackburn's play-off hopes are fading as they head to Preston on Monday. Liam Kelly previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at Evens (BetVictor, SportNation) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After being metaphorically forced to sit quietly in the corner at Fulham's promotion party on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage (xG: FUL 1.54 - 0.44 PNE), Preston now face a team in the play-off fight. It might be a bit easier to play spoiler against Blackburn, who are slipping down the standings at the wrong time, gaining just two points from their last five Championship fixtures.

Recent form is surely the reason behind Blackburn's match odds, which could look high when considering the play-off stakes. However, that price is still not tempting enough given their struggles. Tony Mowbray's side have created just 17.9 expected goals for (xGF) across their last 15 Championship games, scoring only eight goals in those matches.

Solid defensive efforts have barely kept Rovers in the hunt for the play-offs, so it makes sense to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' in this one. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Preston may only be playing for pride, but their performance against Fulham — despite the final scoreline — is enough to think they're still focused. Still, entertaining games are not North End's forte. Only matches involving Huddersfield (2.35) average a lower total xG than Preston (2.39). That only adds to the idea that we might be headed for a low-scoring game here.

Preston v Blackburn best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at Evens (BetVictor, SportNation) Score prediction: Preston 0-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1635 BST (22/04/21)

ALSO READ: Sporting Life's preview of Crystal Palace v Leeds, including best bet and score prediction