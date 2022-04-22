Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Preston v Blackburn, including best bet and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Preston v Blackburn, including best bet and score prediction

Preston v Blackburn tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:33 · FRI April 22, 2022

Blackburn's play-off hopes are fading as they head to Preston on Monday. Liam Kelly previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at Evens (BetVictor, SportNation)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After being metaphorically forced to sit quietly in the corner at Fulham's promotion party on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage (xG: FUL 1.54 - 0.44 PNE), Preston now face a team in the play-off fight.

It might be a bit easier to play spoiler against Blackburn, who are slipping down the standings at the wrong time, gaining just two points from their last five Championship fixtures.

http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Monday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Preston 17/10 | Draw 11/5 | Blackburn 13/8

Recent form is surely the reason behind Blackburn's match odds, which could look high when considering the play-off stakes.

However, that price is still not tempting enough given their struggles.

Tony Mowbray's side have created just 17.9 expected goals for (xGF) across their last 15 Championship games, scoring only eight goals in those matches.

Blackburn's last 15 Championship matches

Solid defensive efforts have barely kept Rovers in the hunt for the play-offs, so it makes sense to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' in this one.

Preston may only be playing for pride, but their performance against Fulham — despite the final scoreline — is enough to think they're still focused.

Still, entertaining games are not North End's forte. Only matches involving Huddersfield (2.35) average a lower total xG than Preston (2.39).

That only adds to the idea that we might be headed for a low-scoring game here.

Preston v Blackburn best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at Evens (BetVictor, SportNation)

Score prediction: Preston 0-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1635 BST (22/04/21)

Crystal Palace v Leeds preview
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's preview of Crystal Palace v Leeds, including best bet and score prediction

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS