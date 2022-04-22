Blackburn's play-off hopes are fading as they head to Preston on Monday. Liam Kelly previews the game, selecting his best bet.
1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at Evens (BetVictor, SportNation)
After being metaphorically forced to sit quietly in the corner at Fulham's promotion party on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage (xG: FUL 1.54 - 0.44 PNE), Preston now face a team in the play-off fight.
It might be a bit easier to play spoiler against Blackburn, who are slipping down the standings at the wrong time, gaining just two points from their last five Championship fixtures.
Recent form is surely the reason behind Blackburn's match odds, which could look high when considering the play-off stakes.
However, that price is still not tempting enough given their struggles.
Tony Mowbray's side have created just 17.9 expected goals for (xGF) across their last 15 Championship games, scoring only eight goals in those matches.
Solid defensive efforts have barely kept Rovers in the hunt for the play-offs, so it makes sense to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' in this one.
Preston may only be playing for pride, but their performance against Fulham — despite the final scoreline — is enough to think they're still focused.
Still, entertaining games are not North End's forte. Only matches involving Huddersfield (2.35) average a lower total xG than Preston (2.39).
That only adds to the idea that we might be headed for a low-scoring game here.
Score prediction: Preston 0-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1635 BST (22/04/21)
