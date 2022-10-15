Sporting Life
The pressure is growing on Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

Premier League xG: Expected goals scorelines for Gameweek 10

By Sporting Life
16:48 · SAT October 15, 2022

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace

James Maddison missed the chance to make a lasting impression on England boss Gareth Southgate as Leicester were held to a 0-0 bore draw by Crystal Palace.

Not many people, including the Three Lions boss, will remember this game for long, where some Leicester fans chanted for under-pressure boss Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

The Foxes had the better of it but were unable to make a breakthrough and will view this a missed opportunity to get three points on the board as they remain in the bottom three after 10 games.

Palace were not at their best going forward and mustered just one shot on target and a total of 0.35 expected goals (xG) in a completely forgettable affair.

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth

More to follow...

Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest

More to follow...

