James Maddison missed the chance to make a lasting impression on England boss Gareth Southgate as Leicester were held to a 0-0 bore draw by Crystal Palace.

Not many people, including the Three Lions boss, will remember this game for long, where some Leicester fans chanted for under-pressure boss Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

The Foxes had the better of it but were unable to make a breakthrough and will view this a missed opportunity to get three points on the board as they remain in the bottom three after 10 games.

Palace were not at their best going forward and mustered just one shot on target and a total of 0.35 expected goals (xG) in a completely forgettable affair.