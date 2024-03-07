Premier League top six odds: Newcastle on track after Eddie Howe tactical tweak

Last summer, Champions League qualification seemed to usher in a new era at St James' Park. In January, news that Newcastle may have to sell a key player just to stay within the Premier League's financial rules ushered the old era back in.

How fitting that as the comedown hits from a high that never was, Eddie Howe has resorted to reining things in on the pitch. Last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Wolves, Newcastle’s first home win in five, was the direct result of a tactical tweak symbolic of the begrudging acceptance that ambitions must be scaled back.

Newcastle's average positions against Wolves were much further back down the pitch than against Luton last month

The hard press and the attacking football gave way to caution and reactivity; the expansive shape replaced by a low block, compressed space, and the more limited aspiration of counter-attacks. It simply needed to happen.

Premier League top six finish odds (via Sky Bet) Aston Villa - 1/66

Tottenham - 1/33

Manchester Utd - 8/11

Newcastle - 11/4

Chelsea - 4/1

Brighton - 12/1

West Ham - 14/1

Throughout this season injuries and fatigue have made Newcastle open between the lines, leading to countless teams easily cutting through the middle in the transition. Dan Burn has been the scapegoat on the left, but wingers sprinting past him are a symptom of a wider tactical issue.

Newcastle had conceded 31 goals in their 12 league games prior to the Wolves clean sheet because they sat too far from their own goal, explored too widely in possession, and lacked the legs to recompress in the way they did so successfully in 2022/23. Injuries and absences are the main reason for the difference. Howe misses the tenacity, tireless energy and transition-halting tackles of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Joe Willock, while Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have all been out for at least half of the Premier League campaign to date.

Injuries have been a recurring problem for Newcastle this season

That’s a serious crisis matched only by Liverpool, and in fairness to Howe it perhaps accounts for the entire downturn in form, which, it should be said, is restricted to away performances only. They have won 29 points from 14 home games, an identical figure to 2022/23, but only 11 points from 13 away, 10 fewer than at this stage last year. Fatigued and disconnected between the lines on away days: that is precisely how one would expect injuries to impact performance. Howe’s reaction was a long time coming.

Eddie Howe has tweaked tactics to great effect

“We made a slight tweak today, we played a far more transitional game as we thought this was the best way to hurt them.” Howe said after beating Wolves. “We were happy to let them have the ball.” Wolves didn’t see it coming, with Gary O’Neil even proclaiming prior to the game that “there is no way Newcastle will let us have a lot of the ball.” The hosts scored three times on the counter-attack, intelligently neutering Wolves’ own sit-back-and-counter playing style by forcing the visitors to hold 56% possession, more than any team has against Newcastle this season outside the ‘Big Six’ and current top four.