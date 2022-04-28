Last weekend was always going to be a brief hiatus from the intensity of the Premier League title race.

It isn't just league position that makes Watford and Everton two of the three worst teams in the division right now. Both have managers seemingly unable to influence their players, which is why both were easily swatted aside by Manchester City and Liverpool. Tension returns this weekend as Newcastle United host Liverpool in the early kick-off on Saturday before Leeds United host Manchester City; two televised matches, two deceptively tricky away games against in-form teams that would love to cause an upset. The likelihood remains that the title challengers will collect the three points and move on, such is the gulf in class between them and the rest of the Premier League. And yet following exhausting midweek Champions League semi-finals, there is an upset in the air. How good are Newcastle? Liverpool are the more likely to drop points. Eddie Howe's side have won four in a row in the Premier League and although the quality of opposition has been relatively low, it is safe to say their performances have risen another notch over the last few weeks thanks to Bruno Guimaraes. He is excelling (three goals and an assist in his last four) because he embodies the qualities Howe's tactics require.

The basic premise of his Newcastle team is to sit in a midblock and apply hard pressure once the ball is in the middle third of the pitch, before using direct runners from midfield and the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin to drive into the final third. They are a team geared towards making use of the attacking transitions, a halfway point between adventurous possession football and the defensive formations deployed by Howe's predecessor. Guimareas is the perfect fit and Liverpool are exactly the sort of opponents who will struggle against their system – especially now Howe has moved Guimareas into the number six position. From a deeper central role he can get on the ball earlier in a move and calmly outwit the Liverpool pressure, making use of transitional moments by spinning his man and getting the Newcastle forwards on the ball. This is helped further by Joelinton's redeployment as a false nine; with the hosts sitting deep for long periods, they should be able to counter quickly as Joelinton and Guimareas link in central areas. Liverpool are vulnerable against teams who break fast and make runs in behind Jurgen Klopp's high defensive line. They bank on their high-pressing stamping out counters at source – and struggle if the opponent has the capacity to withstand that pressure and work around it. That is the quality Guimareas brings, suggesting there will be moments when Saint-Maximin is released behind the advancing Andrew Robertson.

The trick, from a Liverpool perspective, is to start with a high tempo and score early. They are at their best when relentless in pursuit of a goal, and that Newcastle midfield – with Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff either side – should be over-run by Thiago Alcantara and company if Liverpool start strong. What's more, Emile Kraft is the weak link in the side and he faces a very tough one-on-one battle with Sadio Mane. Still, the threat to Liverpool is real, especially if Howe's side frustrate the visitors by camping in their own half for long periods. An injury to Roberto Firmino means Klopp is likely to select Diogo Jota in a central position, and whenever he does so Liverpool struggle to link the midfielders with the forwards. Things get stodgy and slow right down. That would hand a big chance to Newcastle.

Have Leeds improved under Marsch? Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Man City in midweek suggested that Pep Guardiola's team isn't as defensively solid as some might think, and indeed a slight leakiness has been creeping in for some time now. Liverpool scored five goals against them over two matches, while Brighton had several 'nearly' moments in their 3-0 defeat, proving that often all it takes is some daring build-up play to catch Man City out. That is what Leeds will attempt on Saturday evening in a contest that is likely to have a lot of chaotic moments when the match becomes stretched. City have the attacking quality to make the most of an end-to-end game, but that isn't quite what Leeds will have in mind.

Rather, there will be patches of madness; intermittent all-out counter-attacks that punctuate a conservative system deployed by Jesse Marsch. That gives Leeds the slight chance of causing an upset; of rolling a six when the game briefly opens up. Marsch has dialled down on Marcelo Bielsa's football while retaining many of the values that made Leeds good to watch. The man-to-man pressing has gone, and just as important Leeds are happier now to sit behind the ball and wait for teams to come onto them – hence why they only had 51% possession in the recent 3-0 win at Watford. It means Leeds are more normal and their games containing. Saturday's game will be Marsch's first against a 'Big Six' side and we should anticipate an even more cautious approach, coupled with sharp vertical counter-attacks created through high-risk build-up play. Leeds will pass out from the back from goal kicks and try to work the ball through midfield, creating quick triangles until the Man City press is bypassed and the forwards are able to run straight at a backpedalling Man City defence. It is what Brighton tried and failed at. Fortunately Leeds have a significantly stronger attack, led by reported Guardiola target Rafinha. As Joao Cancelo roams far from his left-back position, Rafinha may fancy his chances of causing damage down that side of the pitch. Clearly Man City are heavy favourites and could well run out easy winners against a Leeds side that, historically, play too openly against the league leaders. But there is a chance, however slim, that Leeds will plug the gaps and slow City down – before unsettling them with some slick passing football that stabs at City's weaker underbelly.