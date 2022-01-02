It took just 15 seconds for the tone of a captivating Premier League scrap between Chelsea and Liverpool to be set. Indeed, that’s all Sadio Mane needed to crash a forearm into Cesar Azpilicueta as the two rivals fought for everything, including their fading hopes of a title challenge.

Table-toppers Manchester City were the only winners of a match that finished level with Pep Guardiola’s defending champions now 10 points ahead and this encounter at Stamford Bridge demonstrated why neither side will catch them. These are two high-quality teams. Not so long ago, Chelsea were the ones setting the pace with Liverpool building momentum. Neither team is perfect, though, and this puts them short of City who would have never been sucked into a match as frenetic and wild as the one that produced a 2-2 draw on Sunday. Chelsea and Liverpool imperfect The Blues and the Reds brought both the best and the worst out of each other and this was most evident in a first half that produced four goals. One team allowed their opponents to race into a 2-0 lead while the other allowed that advantage to slip. Tactically and mentally, flaws in both sides were obvious, most notably in the match-up between defence and attack. The duel between Marcos Alonso and Mohamed Salah was always likely to be a source of trouble for Chelsea and so it proved, as Liverpool repeatedly exploited the space left between Antonio Rudiger and the Spanish wing-back. The most obvious example of this came in Liverpool’s second goal, when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Salah with a ball into this area. Against a team like Liverpool, who have two of the very best at operating in these half-spaces between central defenders and full backs, Chelsea might have been better with an orthodox back four and a midfield three dropping in to help out when required. Instead, Chelsea’s formation gave them little solidity at the back and minimal control.

Tuchel's stubborn shape an issue In the first half alone, Chelsea conceded possession 85 times, the most of any first half they have played in the Premier League this season. That this was the case in the same period of time that wing back Alonso had two shots (the joint-most of anyone on the pitch), made two successful take-ons (the joint-most of anyone on the pitch) and made 12 final third passes (the most of anyone on the pitch) from his advanced position underlined the imbalance of the home team’s game. Thomas Tuchel hasn’t been slow to complain, with some justification, about the injuries and Covid-19 complications suffered by his squad in recent weeks, but the German coach isn’t helping himself or his team by stubbornly sticking with his 3-4-2-1 shape when it isn’t making best use of his players at this moment in time. When everyone is fit and available, Tuchel’s favoured formation is a good fit for a group that likes to control matches, in and out of possession. Now, though, with Romelu Lukaku banished and first choice wing backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James out for the foreseeable future, a number of players are having to compromise on their best positions for no particular reason. The shape in this match served Chelsea no purpose other than to ignite the fuse of the contest.

Liverpool midfield easily exposed And yet the Reds' own troubles in the centre of the pitch permitted an end-to-end encounter that suited Chelsea. With injuries and Covid-19 cases robbing Jurgen Klopp (also missing from the touchline) of midfield options, they started Jordan Henderson and James Milner (who completed just 65% of 20 passes) in the middle with neither player able to control the match. On average, Liverpool have completed 84.3% of passes in the Premier League this season, but that success rate dropped to 75% for this match. Liverpool’s high line, which was even higher than usual, might have been designed to congest the centre of the pitch and mask some of the aforementioned deficiencies in midfield, but it only gave Chelsea encouragement to play an early ball in behind and play the percentages. It was another factor in Liverpool’s ragged performance and the astonishing tempo of the match in general. Jorginho’s introduction for Trevoh Chalobah in the second half effectively saw Chelsea swap an attacker for a midfielder with Christian Pulisic shifted out to right wing back and Azpilicueta tucked inside, but Liverpool’s alterations at the same time (primarily Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Diogo Jota) saw the two sides match up against each other.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Well-matched teams not on same level as City On the pitch and in the statistics, Chelsea and Liverpool were well-matched. The Blues had 15 attempts on goal while the visitors had 10 - both had six on target. Chelsea finished on 1.75 Expected Goals (xG) while Liverpool finished on 1.68. Tuchel’s team had 29 touches in the opposition box. Klopp’s had 17. They are also well-matched in their weakness.

📊 Premier League form - last 10:



‣ Man City: WWWWWWWWWW (30 points)

‣ Chelsea: WDWLWDDWDD (17 points)

‣ Liverpool: LWWWWWWDLD (20 points) pic.twitter.com/pxExaIcZ5n — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 2, 2022