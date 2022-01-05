Jake Pearson takes a look at some of the biggest price movements of the season so far, and tries to identify value at the halfway point of the campaign.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 47/20 (Sport Nation) 1pt Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley to be relegated at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"I think this horse has so much more to offer" | Best Bets from around the Sports for 2022

Who will win the Premier League title? The only place to start in terms of the title has to be with runaway leaders Manchester City, currently 10 points clear at the top. A best price of even money about the Citizens to win the title on August 14 is now looking a steal, and even more so when considering they drifted out to odds-against after an opening-day defeat to Tottenham. In fact, after their 0-0 draw at home to Southampton in mid-September, Pep Guardiola’s men touched 2/1 to win their sixth Premier League crown, but their recent run of 11 successive victories has seen their price continually cut, with City now an incredibly skinny 1/12.

Premier League winner 21/22 (odds via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 1/10

Liverpool - 9/1

Chelsea - 28/1

A general 4/1 shot prior to the season, Chelsea touched as short as 17/10 on a couple of occasions throughout November, but a poor run of form through the festive period has seen Thomas Tuchel’s men pushed out to 40/1 to win the title. Liverpool, meanwhile, have seen their price shift more than either of their two title rivals, starting the season as the 5/1 third favourites, touching as short as 15/8, before drifting back out to their current price of 10/1. The prices of both Chelsea and Liverpool winning the league are less a reflection of these two sides, but more an ominous assessment of the dominance of Manchester City. There is little appeal in taking City on, however, which means betting on who will win the title is something best saved for the beginning of next season.

Who will finish in the top four? TOTTENHAM are in a very different place to early season. Under Nuno Espirito Santo they began the campaign as general 4/1 shots to finish in the Champions League places, and that price was cut even shorter after their opening-weekend victory over Manchester City. Come the end of October though, Spurs were ninth, and following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, one that ultimately cost Nuno his job, the North London side were out to as big as 10/1 to finish in the top four. Enter Antonio Conte.

Tottenham are undefeated in the league since the Italian's arrival and with Spurs a best price of 47/20 to snatch a place in Europe's premier competition, that is worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to finish in the top four with Sky Bet They are two points behind fierce rivals Arsenal, who currently occupy fourth place, but Spurs have two games in hand. Perhaps more crucial though, is that both sides' next Premier League fixture is a north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs haven't lost a home derby since 2015. Victory in this one would put them ahead of their rivals with a couple of games still in hand. Should that happen, the best price on offer about TOTTENHAM TO FINISH IN THE TOP FOUR may significantly shorten.

Of course, there is still the matter of Manchester United, but given the current trajectory of all three clubs, having Ralf Rangnick's men priced up as the favourite of the three to finish in the top four is difficult to get on board with.

Premier League top 4 finish 21/22 (odds via Sky Bet) Manchester Utd - 7/4

Tottenham - 2/1

Arsenal - 12/5

West Ham - 6/1

Leicester - 40/1

Who will be relegated from the Premier League? Apologies to Delia Smith and the Carrow Road faithful but it does look as though it is going to be another unsuccessful Premier League season for NORWICH. The initial bounce the Canaries felt when Dean Smith was appointed has well and truly vanished, and one point from their last six matches is relegation form and nothing else. They’ve scored the fewest goals in the league and conceded the joint-most. There isn’t much use going into too much detail about their chances of survival; they are slim. In fact, the best price you can get about Norwich to be relegated is 1/12.

Premier League Relegation 21/22 (odds via Sky Bet) Norwich - 1/16

Watford - 1/2

Burnley - 8/13

Newcastle - 11/10

Leeds - 4/1

Everton - 9/1

Brentford, Southampton - 12/1

Crystal Palace - 16/1

Aston Villa - 40/1

Having said all this, Norwich are only a point behind NEWCASTLE, and while there has been plenty of renewed optimism surrounding the takeover, translating money into players that will keep you in the Premier League is a difficult thing to achieve. Results have picked up since Eddie Howe’s appointment, but one win and two draws is still hardly the kind of form that will see a side surge clear of the relegation zone. The Magpies have individual quality, but they are still extremely leaky at the back, and counting on a couple of star players to dig you out of a situation like this is never wise. One place above Newcastle are BURNLEY, completing the current bottom three. For all the people muttering how often Sean Dyche finds a way to survive, he has never faced a task this tough. The Clarets recording their worst opening half to a Premier League season for more than 20 years. Not only are Burnley struggling to score, they are also struggling to create chances, and that is perhaps an even bigger worry; their expected goals for (xGF) total is the second lowest in the division.

Things do not get much easier for the Clarets either, with Leicester, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool their next four opponents. The current bottom three have been poor all season long, and with Leeds (15th) and Everton (16th) now eight points away, Watford could provide the only glimmer of hope in terms of survival. The Hornets have lost their last six matches and are well and truly in a relegation battle. They could well have enough fire power to secure safety, having created more chances per game than all three of their relegation rivals - it is issues at the back that Claudio Ranieri needs to arrest. In terms of relegation betting, it looks to be worth backing a relegation treble of NORWICH, NEWCASTLE AND BURNLEY TO BE RELEGATED. CLICK HERE to back Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley to be relegated By multiplying the best available price about each team to be relegated we arrive at odds of shorter than 100/30, and even when multiplying the lay prices for each side from the Betfair Exchange – a good indicator as to the true price – the odds still only marginally surpass 7/2. With that in mind, the 9/2 available with Sky Bet about the current bottom three to be relegated makes definite appeal. Odds correct at 1000 GMT (05/01/22)