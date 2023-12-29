Premier League Team of 2023: The best players and manager across the calendar year

Our Premier League expert Alex Keble channels his weekly match-ups column into one summation of the past 12 months to select a Team of 2023.

Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa): The year after winning the World Cup could hardly have gone better for Aston Villa’s number one, who has gone from elite shot-stopper to all-round modern attacking goalkeeper under the guidance of Unai Emery. Martinez’s technical ability and passing range have improved, and, buoyed by winning the World Cup, his confidence (OK, arrogance) has risen to a whole new level. He was deservedly named goalkeeper of the year at the Ballon d’Or awards.

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Man City): Manchester City’s treble-winning team has bigger names within it, but few as consistent – and undroppable – as Kyle Walker, who continues to survive Pep Guardiola rebuilds, rebrands, and reshuffles. Walker now operates more like a centre-back from the right, using his pace to help Man City recover whenever the high line is broken. The 33-year-old just keeps getting better with age, defying his years and defying trends: he won’t invert, but he won’t be moved.

William Saliba (Arsenal): There is little doubt now that William Saliba is the best centre-back in the Premier League. Arsenal were top of the table when he helped them beat Fulham 3-0 on March 12, his last game of the season, but would go on to win just five of their final 11 matches. Thankfully Saliba hasn’t missed a single minute of Arsenal’s 2023/24 season, which helps explain their improved defensive record. The Frenchman is unplayable: a dominant centre-back whose growing reputation creates a snowballing effect as strikers become increasingly fearful of his presence.

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa): Ezri Konsa has often played right-back this season and often ends up on the right of a back three, playing the right-back role like Kyle Walker at Manchester City, and yet in the first half of the calendar year he was Villa’s imperious centre-back. He is world-beating in either position. Konsa has stayed under the radar for far too long, largely because his subtle and graceful playing style doesn’t catch the eye; he mops things up before bold attention-grabbing interventions are needed and maintains possession for his team in the process.

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham): It really hasn’t been the best year for left-backs, which has allowed Destiny Udogie to sneak into our 11 despite only arriving in England in the summer. Ange Postecoglou’s unique tactical model caught teams by surprise in the early months of the season and there is nothing more important to the approach than those double under-lapping full-backs. Udogie has understood the role perfectly, making intelligent driving runs in the half-spaces and patrolling central midfield like an all-action number eight. He is often the furthest Spurs player forward and yet Udogie never appears to be caught out when opponents counter-attack, somehow simultaneously holding multiple positions in the team.

Midfielders

Declan Rice (West Ham/Arsenal): Declan Rice has been one of the world’s best players for a couple of years now, but it has taken a big-money move for many people to take notice. He is an absurd talent, combining all the attributes of Rodri, Patrick Vieira, and Claude Makelele into one. After leading West Ham to their first silverware since 1980, Rice became the beating heart of the Arsenal team both defensively and offensively, giving Mikel Arteta the control he craves and the defensive resilience his team lacked in the 2022/23 run-in. The addition of Rice alone should be enough to go one better this season.

John McGinn (Aston Villa): The Aston Villa captain began 2023 finally rediscovering the form that had Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly urging Manchester United to spend £50 million on the Scotsman back in 2019. By the end of the year, John McGinn had gone up another level. His idiosyncratic playing style, using that famous bum to swivel past opponents, has formed the basis of Unai Emery’s tactical template as Villa rise towards the summit of the Premier League table. McGinn is among the league’s most creative and energetic central midfielders and, just as importantly, has set the right tone for Villa since becoming captain.

Rodri (Man City): Rodri is so preposterously good we can sometimes take him for granted, but not anymore; not after he scored the Champions League winning goal and not after his conspicuous absences this season. The Spaniard has missed three Premier League matches in 2023/24. Manchester City have lost all three of them. He is a perfect footballer: the best press-evading passer in world football and the best defender of opposition breaks, too. Rodri is the only irreplaceable player in Pep Guardiola’s team and, Lionel Messi aside, arguably the best player Guardiola has ever coached.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): We have normalised what Mohamed Salah does. We should not lose sight of how unusual it is for a player to so consistently hit these heights, and indeed Salah’s combined 19 goals and assists in 19 Premier League matches is up there with his best-ever returns at the halfway stage. Add to that his 21 Premier League goals and assists in the second half of 2022/23 and he is a worthy inclusion despite Liverpool’s choppy year. Salah’s form is even more impressive in 2023/24 when you consider how often Jurgen Klopp rotates the rest of his front three. The days of consistent partners, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, are long gone, yet nothing seems to faze the relentless Salah.

Erling Haaland (Man City): In the Premier League alone, Erling Haaland has scored 29 goals in 2023. There are strikers who do more for their team, and there are even growing concerns that Man City play better with a false nine, but it’s impossible to look past Haaland for this position. His debut year in English football ended in an historic treble and with seemingly a record number of record numbers, the pick of them being the most goals in a single Premier League season (36). Haaland's most reason strike was another record: the fastest Premier League player to hit 50.

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham): Although Heung-Min Son has mainly played as a centre-forward under Ange Postecoglou he continues to lean over to the left, essentially playing in the same pockets as under previous regimes. He has filled the Harry Kane gap admirably, with only Haaland and Salah amassing more goals and assists than Son’s 15 in 2023/24. Indeed Son has outscored his xG by 4.4, more than any other player in the division, and is on course for his best ever goal and assist return in a single campaign. Tottenham’s first half of 2023 was forgettable, yet Son managed 11 goals and assists before Postecoglou’s arrival, taking him to 26 for the calendar year.

Manager