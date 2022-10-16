It's a huge game in the Premier League as Liverpool face Manchester City and Tom Carnduff picks out seven stats to back.

Roberto Firmino 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Roberto Firmino has been in superb form for Liverpool this season, scoring eight goals and assisting a further four in 12 games across all competitions. He netted twice in the 7-1 midweek hammering of Rangers, while also scoring in his last two Premier League outings. The forward has averaged 2.40 shots on target per match in the league, with the figure sitting at 0.99 in Europe.

Phil Foden 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Phil Foden has been a star for City, scoring six goals in his nine Premier League appearances this season. The winger has averaged 2.72 shots per game in the league, with 1.63 on target.

Liverpool 3+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Liverpool have been caught offside at least twice in four of their last five games in all competitions. They had a huge total of six offsides in the defeat at Arsenal, and City's defensive line should see the Reds flagged on a couple of occasions.

Joe Gomez 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Joe Gomez is likely to play right-back following the injury sustained to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He registered four tackles despite only coming on at half-time against the Gunners, while he also had five while playing as a centre-back against Everton.

Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assists CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip All of the focus has been on Erling Haaland, but Kevin De Bruyne has more than played his part with attacking contributions. In 13 games across all competitions, the midfielder has 11 assists - with nine of those coming in nine Premier League contests.

Both Teams to Score CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Both sides are incredibly strong in attack, while they have shown that their defences can be beaten. BTTS has won in nine of the last ten meetings between these two in all competitions, and it's worth backing that trend to continue.

Joao Cancelo 3+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Joao Cancelo has seen at least three tackles in three of his last four Premier League contests, while also registering three in the recent Champions League win over Copenhagen. He'll come up against busy Liverpool wide players, with three tackles registered in both games against the Reds last season.