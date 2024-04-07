Premier League Sunday results: Tottenham beat Forest, Chelsea denied late at Sheffield United

Oli McBurnie snatches Sheffield United a point against Chelsea

Oli McBurnie grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Sheffield United twice came from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Thiago Silva’s opener was cancelled out by Jayden Bogle’s equaliser, but it looked like the Blues would come away with maximum points when Noni Madueke put them 2-1 up.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues secured a famous win over Man United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday by coming from behind with two late goals deep into stoppage time, but they were on the receiving end this time as Cameron Archer found McBurnie to level at the death.

Tottenham move into the top four with victory over struggling Forest

Spurs took control of the top-four race after second-half goals by Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro downed relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 3-1.

After Aston Villa dropped points at home to Brentford on Saturday, Spurs knew a victory would send them fourth on goal difference and with a game in hand, but Chris Wood’s first-half strike ensured it was level at the break.

Danilo’s own-goal put Tottenham ahead, although they were perhaps fortunate to still have 11 players on the pitch for the second half after James Maddison caught Ryan Yates off-the-ball towards the end of the first 45.

Maddison avoided punishment and helped the hosts claim a crucial win as they struck twice in five second-half minutes via fine finishes by Van de Ven and Porro to fire Ange Postecoglou’s team above their Champions League rivals.