James Cantrill picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Tottenham-West Ham and recommends a roll-up priced up at 13/2.
In their nine matches against sides deploying a back five, Tottenham remain unbeaten, winning six and drawing three.
Each of their eight domestic defeats have come against sides playing a back four, so if the Hammers opt for the latter, I fancy their chances of at least being amongst the goals.
This is an angle that has clicked in six of Spurs home league games and five of the last six meetings between the sides.
Very much in the shadow of Erling Haaland this campaign, Harry Kane has quietly being going about his business.
Spurs talisman has notched up 17 goals, finding the net seven times in his last 10 appearances.
With five yellows and a red card to his name this campaign, only Rodrigo Bentancur can trump Cristian Romero for ill-discipline at Spurs this campaign.
In his last six appearances, he has been carded five times and should return to the XI here after serving his suspension.
With Lucas Paqueta ruled out of this clash, Tomas Soucek should start in the Hammers engine room in North London.
He tops his sides charts for tackles, averaging 2.5 per game, and has met this line in 13 of his 18 league starts.
No West Ham player has averaged more shots in the Premier League then Jarrod Bowen.
The frontman averages 2.1 per game, hitting this line in 55% of his starts, including his side's trip to Anfield and the reverse of this fixture.
With Ryan Sessegnon injured, I am willing to take a punt on Ivan Perisic to rack up two shots.
The Croatian wing-back has only averaged 0.7 domestically this campaign, but had three attempts in his last appearance at the King Power.
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (17/02/23)
