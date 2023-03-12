Cameron Pope picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Newcastle v Wolves and recommends a roll-up priced up at 21/1.

Pablo Sarabia 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Strong on the ball, hard-working off it, Pablo Sarabia has brought both style and substance to an improving Wolves and, what's more, he appears to save his best defensive football for the road. Managing at least one tackle in each of his three away league starts since joining in January - and 2+ in two of them - compared to just one in three games played at home, he is worthy of a punt to make two tackles at St James' Park. Let it also be noted that Wolves, with 19.6, have made more tackles away from home than all but two Premier League clubs.

Kieran Trippier 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Newcastle employ a trademark narrow shape under Eddie Howe and Wolves will be expected to work against this, just as other teams have started to do. The likely effect of this is plenty of time on the ball for Pablo Sarabia and Adama Traore, who will then attack Newcastle's full-backs. The onus will be on Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn to mitigate this threat.

Ruben Neves 1+ shot on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Ruben Neves jointly leads Wolves' goalscoring charts with five Premier League goals this season. With Newcastle still clearly a top team despite their recent struggles, the visitors will know that chances may come at a premium and the need for clinical finishing is paramount. This seemed to be the case last time out in the win over Tottenham, when Neves managed two shots on target; it's certainly worth a punt on him making one or more at the weekend.

Wolves 1+ goal CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Magpies have conceded in each of their last six games and while Wolves have themselves struggled in front of goal, they have performed well in attack against similarly high-ranking teams. The Old Gold found the net against Tottenham and Fulham, as well as against Liverpool at the start of February. Considering that run, one against an off-colour, leaky Newcastle defence is far from out of the question.

Alexander Isak 2+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Looking to bounce back after his arrival in the Premier League was dealt an injury setback, Alexander Isak has only played 520 minutes but has still managed to hit 10 shots on target. That averages him out at fractionally under two per full match, but after losing his starting place against Manchester City - appearing from the bench - he will be desperate to make a statement against lowly opposition.

Under 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip While betting against a Newcastle clean sheet looks to be an appealing angle, there is little to suggest that Sunday's meeting will descend into goal-heavy chaos. A bet on under 2.5 goals would have been successful in all of both teams' last four Premier League matches - as well as Newcastle's Carabao Cup final loss during that period.

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (09/03/23)

