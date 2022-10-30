Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and West Ham.

Over 2.5 goals We're going with the Infogol model on this one, which predicts that this game has a 61% chance of seeing three or more goals scored. It also believes that there is a 62% chance that both teams find the net, meaning that backing Over 2.5 goals adds value to a BuildABet.

Diogo Dalot 2+ tackles Diogo Dalot has been a regular in the tackles count for Manchester United this season, with five Premier League games this season seeing the right-back have two or more. He also had three in the recent home win over Omonia in the Europa League, and he can hit the two marker against West Ham.

Tomas Soucek 2+ tackles We should hold some confidence in this selection given his recent track record. Tomas Soucek has seen 2+ in each of his last six Premier League games. The defensive midfielder has also hit this target in five of his six away league contests, and he should continue this run at Old Trafford.

Antony 1+ shots on target When the winger isn't spinning around with the ball before passing out of play, he's actually making a really strong impact in this United side. He's averaging a total of 2.98 shots/95 for Manchester United, with three goals scored across all competitions.

West Ham 4+ corners David Moyes' side average 5.17 corners per Premier League game this season. This game could open up opportunities for the counter attack which should lead to corners. Backing the away side bumps up the price of a BuildABet.

