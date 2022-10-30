Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and West Ham.
We're going with the Infogol model on this one, which predicts that this game has a 61% chance of seeing three or more goals scored.
It also believes that there is a 62% chance that both teams find the net, meaning that backing Over 2.5 goals adds value to a BuildABet.
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score in the Europa League on Thursday night and he should be the central figure in Manchester United's attack against West Ham.
He's been averaging 3.0 shots per game and should get opportunities to strike on Sunday.
Diogo Dalot has been a regular in the tackles count for Manchester United this season, with five Premier League games this season seeing the right-back have two or more.
He also had three in the recent home win over Omonia in the Europa League, and he can hit the two marker against West Ham.
We should hold some confidence in this selection given his recent track record. Tomas Soucek has seen 2+ in each of his last six Premier League games.
The defensive midfielder has also hit this target in five of his six away league contests, and he should continue this run at Old Trafford.
When the winger isn't spinning around with the ball before passing out of play, he's actually making a really strong impact in this United side.
He's averaging a total of 2.98 shots/95 for Manchester United, with three goals scored across all competitions.
David Moyes' side average 5.17 corners per Premier League game this season.
This game could open up opportunities for the counter attack which should lead to corners. Backing the away side bumps up the price of a BuildABet.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (28/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.