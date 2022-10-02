Tom Carnduff picks out the stats to include in a BuildABet for Manchester City v Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester City 6+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Manchester City have taken at least six corners in all four of their home games this season, with their style of play often leading to a high count in this area. Rather than take overall match corners, focusing on the hosts to post a high tally in this area is the more appealing move.

Diogo Dalot 3+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Diogo Dalot has had three or more tackles in three of his last four league contests, with two also coming in 70 minutes of their Europa League victory over Sheriff. The opposition right-back has posted at least three successful tackles in each of City's last two contests.

Rodri 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip While he is a defensive midfielder, Rodri has been contributing with shots across both the Premier League and Champions League this season. In total, he's seen 15 shots in the two main competitions, although he's still waiting for his first goal of the campaign having scored seven in 21/22.

Joao Cancelo 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip City full-back Joao Cancelo is a regular in the tackles count, with four of his seven games this season seeing at least two successful. He also had two in the away win over Sevilla in the Champions League.

Manchester City 2+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip A selection at odds-against that adds some further value to a BuildABet, City have had games where they've been caught offside. There were at least two offsides in each of the games against Sevilla, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Manchester United 7+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Manchester United have taken at least seven shots in every game this season, even when they were struggling in the opening weeks. A point of interest is that they had 13 in their win over Liverpool, so they can attack against the very best in the Premier League.